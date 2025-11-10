The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

3h

I started a list and will eventually publish it online with others at the same time in many places:

ISRAEL

Douglas Murray - A rising star freelance journalist from the UK. Seven books, on the speakers circuit, loved by all legacy media outlets. Worships the ultimate money tree: Rothschild-controlled Israeli government.

Pamela Gross, CNN - Wants to raise money for Israel's Iron Dome; which is ludicrous because the wealthiest GFE on earth - The Rothschild Family - owns every significant industry in Israel. If Pamela raises money, she will get a cut. That's who she's raising money for...

Contributions welcome. I've never looked at this topic beyond Etienne's amazing graphics.

2h

An apologist for genocide who is glib, charming and has a rather endearing lisp is still an apologist for genocide. It's all out there, Douglas.

