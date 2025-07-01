by Paul Cudenec

ZIM, the zio-imperialist mafia, has long cherished the dream of imposing a totalitarian-style compulsory ID scheme on the British population.

Tony Blair, one of its principal contemporary puppets, tried on its behalf to introduce an ID card 20 years ago, despite massive public opposition.

His response to critical colleagues at the time was, as the Financial Times reveals: “I accept all the problems but I just see this as an idea whose time has come”.

The Covid scam gave the former UK prime minister – who, like the WEF’s founder Klaus Schwab, has been awarded Israel’s Dan David Prize and is close to the zio-bankster Rothschilds – the chance to have a further, pandemic-pretexted, bash at advancing the same agenda.

In September 2020 he told the BBC that it was “common sense to move in the direction of digital IDs”.

The following year he said that the introduction of vaccine passports was now “inevitable” with the reopening of international travel.

Blair insisted: “Once vaccination really starts to be widespread, of course you’re going to ask for proof of what the vaccination status is.

“Therefore it’s best to start now on trying to devise common standards and if you start to do this on a vast scale, you’re going to need the technology that allows you to do it digitally”.

Vaccine passports did not prove as “inevitable” as all that, but in 2024 Blair was at it yet again with a different excuse, calling for the introduction of ID cards to “help control immigration”.

Now Keir Starmer, his New Labour successor – and fellow friend of the Rothschilds – is considering a mandatory ID scheme called “BritCard” that would require everyone in the UK to have a digital pass on their smartphone to go about their daily lives.

This sinister scheme, launched by the “think tank” Labour Together, continues Blair’s 2024 spin by claiming that it aims to “tackle illegal migration – privately, securely and fairly”.

The line is, of course, that BritCard would be a wonderful boon for His Majesty’s law-abiding subjects – “Easy access to public services that are convenient and personalised. Easy ability to prove your identity, your age, your right to drive, and many other attributes to the state or privately”.

The launch document even has the chutzpah to claim: “Our polling suggests it would be immensely popular”!

“BritCard is a set of digital verifiable credentials that would be stored on a user’s smartphone.

“It would be accessed via the Gov.UK Wallet, with One Login as the identity verification layer. Over time, the same system used to support the right-to-work and right-to-rent credentials could underpin many other features, allowing users to access and use a wide range of data and attributes generated by interacting with the public sector.

“For instance, the digital driving license [sic – American spelling] and associated data, a proof of age feature, and healthcare records could be accessed and shared at the user’s discretion via BritCard”.

The language used in pushing the dystopian proposal is very telling.

BritCard is labelled “a progressive digital identity for Britain” – nicely making the connection between “progressive” as in the “left-wing” change agenda and “progress” as in the associated relentless advance of industrial tyranny.

When it says that BritCard would be a step towards a digital system that is “comprehensive”, we can read totalitarian.

Indeed, it openly states that the scheme “would represent the start of a fundamental transformation in the way British citizens interact with the Government”.

The document also hails BritCard as being a “driver of growth”. Why? Because of all the public money being poured into the pockets of Big Tech? Because it would streamline the exploiter class’s control of its slave population?

It is also telling, if somewhat predictable, that one of the expert sources it cites to justify the scheme is The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change!

Let’s leave the final words here to TV presenter Bev Turner in her call for resistance to BritCard.

She said: “This is about building a centralised, state-controlled, digital identity system that could be used – will be used – to link your finances, your medical history, your travel movements, your social media activity, even your social activity in real life, and more.

“It’s quite frankly a digital dog tag and once it’s clipped around your neck, you will not be able to take it off.

“Let’s also not forget that we are already seeing the slow creep of programmable money.

“The Bank of England is working on a digital pound and has been for a few years, and there are active conversations now about linking spending capabilities to your digital identity.

“That means, if your ID is flagged, limited or suspended – I don’t know, because maybe you said some hurty words on social media – that will mean you can’t access your own money. Just let that sink in!”

Stressing the crucial importance of making a stand against the scheme, Turner warned: “Once the BritCard becomes part of daily life, resistance will be painted as ‘extremist’. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

“So speak up now while we still can! This is about power… who has it, who controls it, who loses it.

“If we let our MPs, cheered on by tech companies, push this through without a fight, it won’t be long before asking the wrong question, spending money on the wrong things, or holding the wrong opinion will put you on the wrong side of the system.

“It’s not even about left or right – it makes that old-fashioned political paradigm utterly irrelevant – it is about being free or being trapped.

“And if we don’t draw the line here, at BritCard, it may be the last line that we ever freely get to draw.

“I won’t be living with you in a digital cage. I will do everything to remain outside of that system”.

[Audio version]

