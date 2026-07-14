The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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info@preprints.org - Preprints.org is located in Basel, Switzerland... go figure. All the evil shit is in Switzerland.

“Everything evil in the world related to democide unfortunately comes from Geneva.”

In a bold new documentary titled “Cutting off the Head of the Snake,” Pascal Najadi, a former Swiss banker, and Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, a seasoned health expert from Geneva, delve into the dark underbelly of global organizations headquartered in the serene city of Geneva, Switzerland.

Now behind a Cloudflare US DoD info collection and super tracking cookie download screen at:

https://rumble.com/v3qf7ig-breaking-documentary-short-cutting-off-the-head-of-the-snake-geneva-switzer.html

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