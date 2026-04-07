Brendan O'Connell recounts his history as a political activist who faced imprisonment and censorship for investigating Israeli intelligence and high-technology contracts. He describes a global power struggle competing for control over humanity through advanced AI and data collection. O'Connell argues Israel functions as a primary hub for the technological infrastructure used for global surveillance, including quantum computing and AI. He rejects the likelihood of a third world war, viewing current geopolitical tensions as manufactured narratives designed to maintain public anxiety. He concludes by urging listeners to move beyond online discourse and engage in direct political lobbying of military and government agencies to reclaim sovereignty from these technocratic systems.

Etienne Note: This is one of the only other guys talking about the Israeli Talpiot Program. Here is our list of Talpiot Program companies from my article: Who Runs the World? - Organized Crime’s Front Groups & Secret Societies.

Talpiot Companies/CEOs - Talpiot program companies are spun out of Israel’s Unit 81, Unit 8200, or Technion, an Israeli research university. Talpiot companies appear to be overfunded to dominate key global telecommunications and cyber-security infrastructure junctures in key technologies that would allow electronic eavesdropping, firewall traversal, or provide actionable intelligence about who is talking to whom, such as telephony call detail records collected globally by suspected Talpiot program company: Amdocs.

Fox News Reports on AMDOCS Spying on the US

Other Talpiot companies, Zionist (Statist), dual citizen Israelis, and former Israelis that hold ownership and/or C-level executive positions at major telecommunications or cyber-security companies.

Comverse Technologies - Makes eavesdropping equipment for the FBI and CALEA collections.

RSA - Encryption technologies

Checkpoint Technologies- Top corporate firewall provider

Cyota- online security and anti-fraud solutions for financial institutions

Guardium - Database security, Amit Yoran BoD

Ptech - Michael Goff- Suspected in 9-11 false flag

RADVision- Videoconferencing MCUs in corporate videoconferencing networks

Vidyo - Videoconferencing MCU in Google Video and Hangouts

Zoom - Oded Gal - Videoconferencing MCU in Zoom videoconferencing application

US Cyber Security Czar - Amit Yoran - Dual Citizenship Zionist Israeli

Sayanim - Zionist (Statist) Jews living in other countries who can be counted on to assist Israeli intelligence agency operatives in that country even though the Israeli intelligence agencies have a track record of murderous corruption and criminality.

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