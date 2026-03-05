by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

For years, concerns about cell towers have been dismissed as speculative. Now we have measurable human markers.

A newly published peer-reviewed study examined people living within 60 meters of mobile phone base stations and compared them to residents living more than 300 meters away. Researchers didn’t ask about headaches or sleep disturbances. They drew blood. They measured power density inside participants’ homes. They ran complete blood counts and analyzed immune cell subsets. And what they found was not subtle.

Higher exposure to cell tower radiation was linked to higher white blood cell counts at levels similar to what is seen in smokers. Among people living within 60 meters of a tower, 24% had basophil levels above what doctors consider normal, and most of those affected were under 30 years old. That’s nearly one in four residents showing an immune marker outside the healthy range.

And it wasn’t only about living near a tower. Heavy daily mobile phone use — particularly 4 to 6 hours per day — was also associated with noticeable immune changes. In that group, more than 50% had lymphocyte levels above normal reference ranges, again largely among younger adults. These are white blood cells involved in immune defense, and when they consistently rise above normal levels, it signals that the body may be responding to ongoing biological stress.

What Was Measured

The study evaluated 101 adults in total — 50 living within 60 meters of a mobile phone base station and 51 living more than 300 meters away.

Researchers analyzed:

Total leukocyte count (TLC)

Differential white blood cells (basophils, lymphocytes, neutrophils, monocytes)

Absolute cell counts

Stress markers (amylase and cortisol)

In-home RF power density measurements

Participants in both groups were matched for:

Age

Gender

Smoking status

Alcohol use

Other lifestyle factors

This matters because white blood cells fluctuate for many reasons. Infection, stress, smoking, even minor inflammation can influence counts. The purpose of the design was to determine whether proximity to base stations — measured objectively by power density inside the home — independently predicted immune changes after accounting for those other variables. It did.

The Smoking-Level Immune Signal

The most striking finding involved monocytes.

Monocytes are not just generic white blood cells. They are central players in systemic inflammation and vascular injury. They migrate into blood vessel walls and contribute to plaque formation. They are strongly associated with cardiovascular risk.

The study showed:

Higher RF power density from nearby base stations predicted higher monocyte counts.

The magnitude of that association was comparable to smoking.

That does not mean living near a tower is the same as smoking. But it does mean the immune system appears to be reacting in a comparable way.

Nearly 25% Had Abnormal Immune Values

Among residents living within 60 meters of a tower:

24% had basophil counts above clinical reference limits.

The majority were under 30 years old.

Basophils are involved in inflammatory signaling and hypersensitivity responses. When counts exceed clinical limits, it signals more than minor fluctuation.

Heavy Mobile Phone Use Showed Its Own Signal

The tower findings were not isolated. Daily mobile phone use also showed immune effects.

Among individuals using mobile phones 4–6 hours per day:

Over 50% had lymphocyte counts above reference ranges.

Most were under 30.

But the pattern was not linear. Researchers observed an inverted U-shaped response: lymphocyte levels increased with moderate-heavy daily use, then began to decline at the very highest levels of use. This suggests the immune system may initially ramp up in response to exposure, but with more prolonged stress, begin to show signs of dysregulation.

A Dose–Response Pattern

The data showed that higher in-home RF power density from nearby base stations was significantly associated with higher total leukocyte counts, as well as elevated basophils and monocytes.

In other words, as measured exposure levels increased, certain immune markers increased with them. These associations were statistically significant and remained after accounting for age, gender, and smoking.

That kind of exposure-response relationship strengthens biological plausibility.

White blood cells rise when the body detects stress. That stress can come from infection, physical injury, toxins, or other inflammatory triggers. In the short term, this response is normal and protective — it means the immune system is doing its job. But when white blood cell levels remain elevated over time, it tells a different story. Persistent elevation has been associated with cardiovascular disease, increased mortality risk, chronic inflammatory conditions, and autoimmune disorders.

When an environmental exposure is linked to sustained monocyte elevation, it suggests ongoing biological stress — even in people who otherwise appear healthy.

For decades, we built entire public health frameworks around smoking because of its inflammatory impact on the body. Now we have evidence that long-term proximity to cell towers may shift immune markers in a similar magnitude.

Yet there are no warning labels, no routine immune monitoring for residents, and no meaningful public health advisories.

This study suggests that, in a significant portion of people living near mobile phone base stations, the immune system is showing signs of stress significant enough to cross medical reference thresholds. The long-term implications of that signal demand serious attention.

As the authors conclude:

These results indicate human biological systems are under stress from both mobile phone use and local mobile phone tower exposures, leading to potential health effects. Placement and signal strength from mobile phone base stations, and guidance regarding daily mobile phone use need to be informed by these results.

Continue reading...

Get a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century for FREE

As part of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Tribute to Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek, in cooperation with the Mises Institute and the US Justice Charitable Foundation who provided free copies, the Art of Liberty Foundation is helping promote and distribute the book to anyone who “Goes Paid” as an annual member on Substack OR makes a purchase at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store.

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, the PDF of Hayek for the 21st Century and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive PLUS a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many PLUS everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought PLUS a paperback copy of Hayek for the 21st Century delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.