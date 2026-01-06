The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bernard Ivanco's avatar
Bernard Ivanco
3h

Thank you for presenting this study and information. My mother had 4 doses of Pfizer-Biotech mRNA poisoning during 2021. My mom turned 95 during 2021. I found the vaccine lots and the info about them in 'How Bad Is My Batch' by Craig Paardekooper and they were is the moderate range for illnesses and death rates. I noticed a general decline in my mom's health and vigor subsequent to the vaccines. In Nov. 2023, there was a rapidly developing cancer on my mom's left temple area. That was excised by her doctor, but the pathology exam after showed that not all the cancer cells had been removed. There was no further evaluation by the Dr. and no consideration of a further small surgical removal and other treatments recommended. There was no reporting to anything like VAERS...

Subsequently I found a product called Ellagiplex, which is ground up raspberry seeds from a specific variety of raspberries and many other healthy food products. Ellagiplex is a powerful but gentle assistor of apoptosis. My mom began this in March of 2024 and there has been NO evidence of any further cancer on my mom's left temple area or anywhere through out her body. She continues to take this every day as prevention of any further occurrences.

I have also done daily, spiritual healing, specifically Light Colour Healing Energy, for my mom and I ask for help from Highly Evolved Beings and Healing Angels to complete the healing for any and all the causes of the cancer(s) and all the other conditions that my mom has that are less than optimal.

best regards to all

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Xmetanoia's avatar
Xmetanoia
5h

This probably won’t make you feel any better but I needed to share it with someone:

If you remember the movie Apocaypto:

I got an idea that the US and Europe are the Mayans. At the top of the ziggurat was an operating table with a woman giving birth/having and abortion, before the throne which Trump was sitting on as the king/emperor in the golden head dress. The priests were the doctors. The conquistadors were the Zionists (Netanyahu, Epstein, Larry Ellison, etc). The “blankets that were infected with small pox, were the mRNA shots.

Kind of dark and gloomy, huh 😔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture