The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam Antium's avatar
Adam Antium
6hEdited

No... there is no such thing as a "spike protein"... viruses do not exit, therefore, spike proteins do not exist!! Genetics and mRNA is also a fraud!

I thought you were about truth. Why are you posting more lies??? How can you call others out for being liars and deceivers if you do the same thing???

All this alleged study is doing is reinforcing the lies!! So by sharing it, you are reinforcing the lies... WHY???

Yes, it is a lie. The logic is simple here. If someone claims that some specific variable exists, then they have to prove it first. And if they claim that some specific variable does something specific, they also have to prove that. Obviously, a proof that a variable exists comes before a proof of what a variable does. If that is not done, then any claims about such a variable are irrelevant.

Thus, in the case of genetics, all talks about DNA, RNA (including mRNA), genomes, genes, genetic sequences, genetic libraries, the process of sequencing of DNA and RNA, and the functions of structures made of nucleotides are irrelevant without proof of nucleotides. To date, nucleotides have never been isolated and proven to exist. They are assumed.

Therefore, genetics is assumed!

Until proven otherwise, genetics is another fraud!

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/the-dna-hoax

https://criticalcheck.wordpress.com/2021/12/15/dna-discovery-extraction-and-structure-a-critical-review/

https://library-of-atlantis.com/2023/07/06/the-dna-delusion/

https://drmarizelle.substack.com/p/genetics-is-not-a-fraud-its-worse

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture