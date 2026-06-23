BREAKING STUDY: COVID-19 Vaccination During Early Pregnancy Linked to Major Birth Defects
A newly published registry-based has reported higher rates of certain congenital anomalies among babies born to mothers who received a COVID-19 vaccine during the first trimester of pregnancy.
by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH- Focal Points
A newly published registry-based cohort study has reported higher rates of certain congenital anomalies among babies born to mothers who received a COVID-19 vaccine during the first trimester of pregnancy.
They analyzed 1,352 pregnancies and compared women vaccinated during the critical organogenesis period (conception through 11 weeks and 6 days) with women who were either unvaccinated or vaccinated later in pregnancy.
The study found that atrioventricular septal defects (AVSD)—a serious congenital heart defect involving holes between the heart’s chambers—were observed in 2.3% of babies whose mothers were vaccinated during the first trimester, compared with 0% among babies of unvaccinated mothers.
They also found cleft palate in 0.8% of babies exposed during the first trimester, compared with 0% among babies of unvaccinated mothers.
The vaccines used in this study consisted of inactivated whole-virus and viral-vector platforms. Had the mRNA platform been analyzed here, we probably would have seen even worse birth defect rates.
These findings arrive as major public health organizations—including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM), the World Health Organization (WHO), and many national health agencies—continue to recommend COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy.
These organizations must be held accountable for their reckless actions that have resulted in grave harm to unborn children.
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We need a chemtrail sky writer warning the public about vaccines.
And lest we forget, the brand new (as of 09/2021) Medicare Diesease Code: MIS-C or "Multi-Inflammatory Syndrome in Children." [The original classification was MIS-A for Adults]
As of 09/2021, 40 children were dead out of 4,200 reported cases to the CDC's new disease reporting portal - not VAERS. These children were injured or killed by exposure to their injected parents and/or grandparents. Remember, kids weren't injected until after 10/2022 when the venal CDC ACIP committee included the deadly C19 injection on the Public School injection guidelines.
With MIS-C, we're talking 2 year old girls with periods, little boys with bleeding eyeballs, children screaming with pain throughout their tiny bodies, with 40 dying from massive organ failure.
Every geneticist on the planet knew that genetic 'treatments' are contagious and of extreme danger to pregnant women, their fetuses, and children. That's why no genetic treatment has ever stopped a widespread disease that everyone knows about. Couldn't any geneticists stand up and talk about "Pfizer's Exposure During Pregnancy Protocol" that has existed for years before the C19 global democide? Everyone should read that protocol. It is a travesty of uncaring language and word salads.
Pfizer doesn't include any recommendations for women who are accidentally exposed to someone who has received a genetic treatment. All Pfizer wants to know is whether the baby is aborted or born with birth defects. They don't have a single instruction for the pregnant woman who has been so dangerously exposed to the genetically treated. Remember the babies that were being born with their skin burned or missing or worse?
And this is just from exposure to someone who has been genetically treated. This article reminds us that our democidal US HHS & US DoD & uS congress are perfectly happy injecting the horrific C19 injection directly into pregnant women!
[Note: Senator Ron Johnson won't discuss the self-assembling, "unawareable" nano to micro tech inside the C19 injections either. Apparently he somehow missed everything La Quinta Columna uncovered in 06+/2021 and Dr. Ana Mihalcea, et al. And he also seems to have missed the chimeric, frequency-activated pathogegns (Todd Clalender, Esq., Vaxxchoice.org & Clouthub.com). Just more of his congressional staff/mind-controlled gate-keeping. If you watch the documentary "Cognitive Liberty," you will see him gatekeeping on the TI phenomenon - even after it is put in his fucking face by one of the attorneys for the survivors. Americans being tortured with directed energy by their own government - and he just can't wrap his mind around the evidence. ]