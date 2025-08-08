Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Cristina Laila

Project Veritas on Tuesday released a bombshell story from a whistleblower alleging former US Attorney General Bill Barr along with media figure Armstrong Williams is running an illegal immigration visa fraud scheme for elites and billionaires.

Patrícia Lélis, whistleblower, former Brazilian journalist at Howard Stirk Holdings, who is in hiding abroad, told Project Veritas that she was prosecuted after reporting Bill Barr and Armstrong William to the FBI.

“It is way more easy to defraud the immigration system and the government more than people think. And I have proof of that because that’s what Armstrong [Williams] and [Former Attorney General] Bill Barr does,” she said.

Patrícia Lélis alleges wealthy foreigners are obtaining US visas through sham companies and Bill Barr not only knows about it, he is actively participating in the scheme.

Project Veritas reviewed text messages revealing Armstrong Williams “directing Patrícia Lélis to receive $700,000 into her personal account for creating a business plan for Peter and Vivienne Reis’ E-2 visa application. When Lélis raised concerns about the absence of a contract and being falsely presented as a lawyer rather than a journalist, Williams responded with threats.”

“$700,000 is nothing… you are living in the richest country in the world…stop asking so many questions and do your job if you don’t want to lose your greencard,” Armstrong Wiliams said in a text.

According to Project Veritas, the companies conducted no actual operations and Bill Barr used burner phones to hide the scheme.

“Bill Barr knows the companies that they launched for the visa was not real companies,” she told Project Veritas. “After they got their visas, I discovered they do not have any plan to open and operate the company. So, it’s basically like they create a fake company that I helped to create with them,” she said.

Project Veritas reported that the listed address for ‘Reis Cosmetics’ on the E-2 visa application and confirmed “no such business exists or operates there and has not operated there according to witnesses.”

According to text messages reviewed by Project Veritas, Bill Barr and Armstrong “always make sure” the visas get approved. “[They] don’t even go through a government approval process; they’re automatically approved.”

