The FBI has once again refused to release crucial records related to the 2016 murder of Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich.

Attorney Ty Clevenger, who has fought for years to obtain these documents, reported that the FBI is stonewalling once again, refusing to comply with his Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Rich was killed in Washington, D.C., during the summer of 2016, just before WikiLeaks released the infamous Clinton emails.

On Monday, Clevenger took to X to reveal that the FBI will not release Seth Rich-related records as expected on March 10th. Instead, the bureau plans to provide only a Vaughn index—a limited list of withheld files and the reasons for their concealment.

Back in February 2024, Clevenger demanded the FBI release the Seth Rich documents they continue to withhold from the public.

The FBI’s refusal follows a pattern of obfuscation. For years, the agency denied possessing Seth Rich’s laptop—until Clevenger’s legal efforts forced them to admit they had it all along. Yet, the FBI still refuses to disclose any metadata from Rich’s electronic devices.

Even more damning, Clevenger has uncovered proof that the FBI improperly withheld pages from the CrowdStrike report on the alleged 2016 DNC hack—an event that conveniently became a political weapon against President Donald Trump.

The FBI’s continued suppression of these documents suggests there’s more to the story than they’re willing to admit.

This is Attorney Ty Clevenger’s full statement on X:

The DOJ told me this afternoon that we will not be getting any Seth Rich records on March 10. The FBI only intends to produce a ‘Vaughn index,’ which gives a brief description of what they are withholding and why. That means that the feds are not even willing to produce the metadata from Seth’s electronic devices. I’m not thrilled about this, but we’re playing the long game.

In the same case, I can already prove that the FBI improperly withheld pages from the CrowdStrike reports about the 2016 DNC “hack” that was published by Wikileaks so this probably won’t play well with the court. More importantly, Kash Patel and AG Pam Bondi will learn about this, and I suspect some heads will roll. That’s long overdue, because the FOIA office at FBI is systemically corrupt. The bureaucrats can run, but they can’t hide.

