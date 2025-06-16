by Kyle Becker

The wife of Vance Luther Boelter, Jennifer Boelter, was detained by police for questioning after a traffic stop late Saturday morning near Onamia, Minnesota.

Her husband, Vance Boelter, is the subject of an intense manhunt and is suspected of shooting two Minnesota state lawmakers—killing one—and injuring both of their spouses.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed that Boelter’s wife was in a vehicle with three other relatives when law enforcement made a high-intensity stop. Witnesses reported seeing around a dozen squad cars swarm the scene, which remained active for up to three hours.

Inside the vehicle, investigators reportedly found a weapon, ammunition, cash, and passports, according to two sources.

As of late Saturday night, no arrests have been made, but all occupants of the vehicle are being questioned.

It’s still unclear what led to the traffic stop—whether the vehicle was being tracked or if it was pulled over at random.

Boelter’s wife has a past connection to Minnesota politics. Records show she interned for Gov. Tim Walz back in 2010.

Vance Luther Boelter himself has long-standing ties to state leadership. He was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019 by Gov. Walz and previously to the Governor’s Workforce Development Council in 2016 by then-Gov. Mark Dayton.

Vance Boelter is reported to be still at-large and the focus of an intense manhunt. A $50,000 reward has been put out for information leading to his arrest.

