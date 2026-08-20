The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
3h

Yes! And here's another article by Unbekoming "What Is Alpha-Gal Syndrome?" which explains it well. It's a slam dunk as far as evidence is concerned. We must not put proteins directly into the bloodstream. That's why we have a stomach. People who take vaccines need to do so at their own risk because the establishment will not tell you what's going into you or your children. https://substack.com/home/post/p-201957604

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