The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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svartberg's avatar
svartberg
3h

Legal system is a joke. It protect the pedo epstein class

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
2h

This is on par with Trump's Executive Order declaring glyphosate a militarily necessary substance. The Great Poisoning is intensifying... probably because most people are waking up now to one degree or another.

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