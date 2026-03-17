The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2's avatar
60Gigahertz2
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The US DoD used to sit on the ACIP committee. It stopped in 2022 when the contagious, deadly, C19 injection was added to the childhood schedule. I did an analysis for Dr. Meryl Nass of exactly who was sitting on the committee for that historic decision to murder American children. If anyone wants a copy let me know (allcomm1@protonmail.com).

And this nasty decision went forward in spite of close to 35,000 public comments on Regulations.gov demanding that it not be... and all of those comments were logged in the 48 hours before the critical 10/20/22 (?) meeting, because the CDC kept the comment period as short as possible. Most comment periods are weeks long... but not this one.

Those comments have been hidden by the CDC and only 3500 mostly positive ones remain. This is yet another reason to remove Regulations.gov. It is not impartial, balanced, or fair and the agencies can manipulate every aspect of what it does. So there is no reason for We The People to pay for it's existence.

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