Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Cassandra MacDonald

The impending charges stem from Lemon’s involvement when a group of anti-ICE activists stormed a church in Minneapolis, disrupting a religious service and intimidating worshippers, on Sunday.

The Ku Klux Klan Act, formally known as the Enforcement Act of 1871, prohibits conspiracies to threaten, injure, or intimidate individuals to prevent them from exercising their constitutional rights, including the free exercise of religion.

According to reports, Lemon not only accompanied the protesters but had prior knowledge of their plans to target the church, which was hosting a service at the time.

Some have even alleged that he was the one who incited the protesters to target the church.

Before the incident, Lemon is seen in his team’s own footage discussing the “secret operation” with activists, confirming they had the church’s address, and even instructing his staff not to reveal the location.

“We’re not going to give any of the information away,” Lemon says in one clip.

The former CNN anchor also acknowledges, “We don’t know what’s happening. We kind of do, but we don’t know how it’s going to play out, right?”

Upon arrival, he directs the camera, “We are here. I think maybe if you just have it on the church.”

After the incident, Lemon claimed, “I didn’t even know they were going to this church until we followed them there… Once the protest started in the church, we did an act of journalism.”

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

This apparent lie has fueled the DOJ’s case, with officials arguing that Lemon’s actions went beyond reporting and amounted to active participation in violating the congregants’ civil rights.

On Monday, Dhillon appeared on The Benny Show to explain the legal implications.

“The Klan Act is one of the most important federal civil rights statutes,” Dhillon said. “It makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens. Whenever people conspire to do this, the Klan Act can be used.”

She emphasized that the full force of the federal government would be brought to bear on such disruptions, drawing parallels to how the FACE Act has been used against pro-life protesters outside abortion clinics.

“Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening and put people away for a long time,” Dhillon warned.

As Dhillon noted, if peaceful pro-life grandmas can face felony charges for praying outside clinics, then activists and so-called journalists who disrupt churches should expect the same accountability.

WATCH:

Dhillon also posted the interview and wrote, “To those asking where the arrests are: MN state prosecutors could have made arrests yesterday. The DOJ must first go before a federal judge to obtain an arrest warrant.

She added, “Make no mistake: AG Pam Bondi & The Justice Dept will pursue federal charges in this case.”

Lemon has not yet publicly responded to the announcement.

Continue reading...

The Everything Bundle – The Ultimate Voluntaryist Sampler and/or Homeschool Curriculum

$115 in the Art of Liberty Foundation Store OR Get one FREE including Signed High-Resolution Hardcopies of BOTH of Etienne’s Books for “Going Paid” OR Upgrading to a $250 Founding Member.

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.