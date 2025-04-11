by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Arizona and Pennsylvania join growing list as victims accuse federal health leaders of murder, assault, abuse, and medical terrorism over COVID-era policies

NAMED INDIVIDUALS:

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Francis Collins

Dr. Deborah Birx

Dr. Rochelle Walensky

Dr. Stephen Hahn

Dr. Cliff Lane

Dr. Robert Redfield

Dr. Peter Daszak

Dr. Ralph Baric

Dr. Rick Bright

Dr. Janet Woodcock

Dr. Peter Hotez

ALLEGED CRIMES:

Murder / Involuntary Manslaughter / Negligent Homicide

Assault / Abuse / Coercion

Reckless Endangerment

Kidnapping / Forced Labor

Terrorism

Racketeering

Operating a Corrupt Organization

On April 8, 2025, the Vires Law Group, in collaboration with the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, submitted formal criminal referral requests to the Attorneys General of Arizona and Pennsylvania. These filings urge state prosecutors to open criminal investigations into Dr. Anthony Fauci and other prominent public health and government officials for alleged crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The referrals are based on detailed evidence—including the stories of over 80 victims and families—and allege that policies such as lethal hospital protocols, the denial of life-saving treatments, and systemic medical coercion led to widespread injury and death.

Similar filings have been submitted on behalf of constituents in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, marking a coordinated nationwide effort to pursue justice through state and local authorities.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH/ @NicHulscher

Epidemiologist and Administrator at the McCullough Foundation (@mcculloughfund). Stay informed: https://thefocalpoints.com

