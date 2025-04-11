BREAKING: Criminal Referral Requests Filed Against Fauci and Top COVID Officials in Seven States
@NicHulscher
Etienne Note: Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind "The Covid"
Arizona and Pennsylvania join growing list as victims accuse federal health leaders of murder, assault, abuse, and medical terrorism over COVID-era policies
NAMED INDIVIDUALS:
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Francis Collins
Dr. Deborah Birx
Dr. Rochelle Walensky
Dr. Stephen Hahn
Dr. Cliff Lane
Dr. Robert Redfield
Dr. Peter Daszak
Dr. Ralph Baric
Dr. Rick Bright
Dr. Janet Woodcock
Dr. Peter Hotez
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
ALLEGED CRIMES:
Murder / Involuntary Manslaughter / Negligent Homicide
Assault / Abuse / Coercion
Reckless Endangerment
Kidnapping / Forced Labor
Terrorism
Racketeering
Operating a Corrupt Organization
On April 8, 2025, the Vires Law Group, in collaboration with the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation, submitted formal criminal referral requests to the Attorneys General of Arizona and Pennsylvania. These filings urge state prosecutors to open criminal investigations into Dr. Anthony Fauci and other prominent public health and government officials for alleged crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The referrals are based on detailed evidence—including the stories of over 80 victims and families—and allege that policies such as lethal hospital protocols, the denial of life-saving treatments, and systemic medical coercion led to widespread injury and death.
Similar filings have been submitted on behalf of constituents in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, marking a coordinated nationwide effort to pursue justice through state and local authorities.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH/ @NicHulscher
Epidemiologist and Administrator at the McCullough Foundation (@mcculloughfund). Stay informed: https://thefocalpoints.com
Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.
Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.
Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.