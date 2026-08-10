The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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San's avatar
San
15h

I wonder if arrowroot powder could be substituted as a thickening agent? I know from firsthand experience it is more easily digestible than cornstarch.

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