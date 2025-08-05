The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guido's avatar
Guido
8h

"Amish Intelligence" - The only good and healthy AI.......

Onward, Christian soldiers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture