The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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San's avatar
San
19m

As a human being created in the image of God, not Ai - I will one day render my cellphone & computer obsolete

I grew up without this technology & I will enter heaven by God’s grace without the need for this. What a glorious day that will be!

And no bots! No multi-billionaire technocrats!

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