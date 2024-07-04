By Meryl Nass

Thanks to Alliance for Natural Health and The Defender for this article. It points out a crucial problem for all the newly proposed synthetic foods: they may be very bad for us, with molecules we have never eaten before. But it will take many years and maybe generations to find out. The same is true for the chemicals used in our current foods, which is why everyone is advised to eat whole, unprocessed foods. If you cannot pronounce the ingredients on a food label, you may not want to eat the food. Furthermore, ingredients that are present in very small quantities may not be listed, bt they can still hurt you. Even very tiny quantities, if you are allergic to them.

https://anh-usa.org/frankenfoods-v2-exploiting-the-bioequivalence-principle/

Bored Cow: Consuming This ‘Synbio’ Milk Could Be Hazardous to Your Health

Bored Cow, a cow and animal-free whey-containing, cultured milk, is one of a growing number of foods being produced through synthetic biology and “precision fermentation” — the health risks of which are largely unknown. by Alliance for Natural Health USA July 3, 2024

The top line:

We’re told products like Bored Cow are fine — even desirable — because they’re biologically the same as their natural counterparts without the toll on the environment purportedly caused by livestock and dairy farming.

Yet the evidence indicates that these products are far from biologically equivalent, but regulators don’t seem to care.

Got Milk GE-yeast-fermented-whey-protein to drink? You may have heard about the new “animal-free dairy milk” called Bored Cow. It’s being billed as a more animal and environmentally-friendly option to traditional milk that comes from a ruminant’s udders. It all sounds great until you dig a bit deeper to learn that it is produced using synthetic biology (synbio), using genetically engineered (GE) yeast that is then put into a so-called “precision fermentation” system. While the whey protein in it is the same as that found in cow’s milk, that’s only a small part of the overall story.

That is, the framework was updated to make it easier for the biotech industry to get their Frankenfoods onto our dinner plates! We’re worried that what’s coming are further “updates” to this framework that allow GE foods and those developed using synbio technologies to be considered “bioequivalent” to their natural counterparts — in essence, drinking the lab-grown food industry’s Kool-Aid. If regulators determine that synbio milk is equivalent to real milk, will consumers be allowed to make their own choices, or will we be sold out as we were with the sham GMO labeling law that allowed companies to hide the GM contents of their food in scannable codes? Some countries are already moving in that direction: Costa Rica just adopted new regulations that treat a wide range of gene-edited products as equivalent to conventionally bred products. This is something we have to keep a keen eye on. The advent of lab-grown meat, plant-based meat, and products like Bored Cow show how inadequate our current laws are in dealing with these foods. Of course, it matters how these foods are made! CRISPR, the gene-editing technology, is known to produce unintended outcomes. What evidence is there that eating food grown in laboratories from genetically modified yeast — food that is significantly different than the food we have evolved to eat over human history — is safe, much less healthy? Put simply, the fake meat and milk synbio manufacturers are exploiting old rules never intended for synbio products so they can escape doing any safety testing before their products hit the market. They’re using all-too-familiar revolving doors with the FDA to get their way, and they want to deceive us into thinking they’re saving the planet from those nasty, carbon dioxide-producing animals while offering us foods that are as safe and healthy as those produced on real farms with the help of real animals — without any of it. We’re watching these developments closely, and we’ll alert you as soon as we see an opportunity to take political action on this critical issue. In the meantime, please share this article widely, as we need a lot more awareness of how synbio makers are using the principle of “bioequivalence” to get their questionable foods into our mouths.

