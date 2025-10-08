by The Solari Report

Kelly Patricia O’Meara was one of the first courageous investigative journalists to document the dangerous drugging of our children with psychiatric medications, the absence of science to support doing so, and the relationship between highly drugged children and school shootings.

Kelly’s articles for the Washington Times’ Insight Magazine started with “Guns & Doses” and ultimately led to her first blockbuster book, Psyched Out: How Psychiatry Sells Mental Illness and Pushes Pills that Kill, published in 2006. It was Kelly who first warned me in the 1990s about the drugging of our children. I remember sitting at Kelly’s dining room table and showing her how to calculate how much the large cap pharma stocks went up in value for each child they got on the “Ritalin treadmill.”

Kelly has just published her new book, Still Psyched Out: And Nobody Is Getting Better. This is an update of her previous analysis—demonstrating that the trend that should have been reversed when her first groundbreaking coverage was available to Congress has headed in absolutely the wrong direction (Kelly is a former Congressional staffer of excellent reputation, and Insight Magazine was automatically delivered to all Congressional offices). We are still poisoning our children.

The best way I know to stop this is one child and one family at a time. Just say no. Make sure your children get all the things they need to be happy and healthy—starting with good nutrition from fresh local food that is real and contains no pesticides, other chemicals, or pharmaceuticals. Then, keep them away from the brainwashing machine.

I just heard from a subscriber who moved last month to a new state and school district. She was just informed that the local school district is planning on administering mental health assessments to all the children. They needed authorization from the parents of children in Grade 3 and higher, but they were not planning on obtaining authorizations for children in kindergarten through Grade 2. I strongly advised that she march in and make sure that there would be no mental health assessment of her child.

If you are in this situation, get a lawyer if you have to. We send kids to school to learn to read and write. We don’t need schools signing our children up for step one on the poison train—whether through mental health assessments, sex surveys, or health care mandates—especially when that “train” can lead to government control of your child and their body.

We are in a war—and our children are targets. Kelly Patricia O’Meara continues to be one of the strongest voices providing you and your family with the hard data you need to see the game that is afoot and ammunition that can help you protect your children on the battlefield.

Still Psyched Out available HERE

