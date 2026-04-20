Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Don Jr and Lara Trump, video screenshot

by Max Blumenthal and Glenn Diesen

Max Blumenthal revealed Lara Trump and Don Jr. own a 30% stake in Salem Media that is registered as an Israeli foreign agent through Clock Tower. The Trump family is profiting from the Israeli government to propagandize the American public.

Brad Parscale is Salem Media’s chief strategy officer and he also heads Clock Tower, which is registered as an agent of Israel. Salem Media is involved in a financial contract with Israel’s foreign ministry to produce pro-Israel content.

Max Blumenthal revealed that Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump and is President Trump’s daughter-in-law, and Donald Trump, Jr. own a 30% stake in Salem Media.

He said that Josh Hammer, senior editor of Newsweek, Dennis Prager, Larry Elder, Hugh Hewitt, Dinesh D’Souza, Sebastian Gorka, Brandon Tatum, Todd Starnes, Lara Trump and Donald Trump, Jr are all broadcast from Salem Media, an Israeli foreign agent [by way of Clock Tower].

Other influencers who Blumenthal says may be paid to support Israel and Trump include Glenn Beck, Mark Levin, Jillian Michaels and Laura Loomer.

Brad Parscale is Salem Media’s chief strategy officer and he also heads Clock Tower, which is registered as as an agent of Israel. Salem Media is involved in a financial contract with Israel’s foreign ministry to produce pro-Israel content.

He said that the Trump family, through Lara Trump and Don Jr., have essentially merged with the Israeli Foreign Ministry by way of the business deal with Salem Media/ Clock Tower.

Full video of Max Blumenthal interview.

Blumenthal said that Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump, donated land to the Chabad Lubavitch ultra orthodox Jewish group that was headed by Rabbi Schneerson. Billionaire Paul Singer was originally a ‘never Trumper’ who funded the Steel Dossier Russian ruse, but later became a donor to Donald Trump due to his devotion to Israel and inciting war with Iran.

Blumenthal also mentioned names of people in Trump’s cabinet who have strong ties to Israel: Pam Bondi was Qatar’s main lobbyist in the United States; Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles worked on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s 2020 campaign; Pete Hegseth is a supporter of extreme Evangelical views; CIA head John Ratcliffe was identified as an AIPAC helper on the inside. Blumenthal said that on February 11, when Netanyahu took a meeting with Trump, he sat at the head of the table and meeting sealed the deal for the Iran war.

Marco Rubio admitted that Israel forced the US into the Iran war.

Joe Kent resigned.

Benny Johnson is now denouncing Netanyahu’s power over America.

Blumenthal warned that a major civil war between America First and the Israel-funded Democrat and Republican parties is brewing.

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