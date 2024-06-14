by CBS and Jimmy Dore

US Republican Senator and war hawk Lindsey Graham spilled the beans that the war in Ukraine is over minerals and other natural resources. He said, “What did Trump do to get the weapons flowing? He created a loan system. They’re sitting on 10 to 12 trillion dollars of critical minerals and Ukraine could be the richest country in all of Europe. I don’t want to give that money and those assets to Putin to share with China. If we help Ukraine now, they can become the best business partner we ever dreamed of that 10 to 12 trillion of critical mineral assets could be used by Ukraine and the West, not given to Putin and China this is a very big deal…”

Senator Graham says the quiet part out loud, that Ukrainian resources are the reason for the war (the statement on Ukraine assets ends at the 4:55 time mark).

Colonel McGregor says that the real reason for the war in Ukraine is so that elites in Washington DC and Europe, particularly in Paris, Berlin and London are all interested in seeing Black Rock take over Ukraine so that it can be stripped of its resources. They also want it to be a subjugated state that belongs to the larger globalist elite. And they also want to see that happen to Russia. The war was never about Ukraine, but about what can be done to destroy Russia. They have miscalculated Russia’s power. He warned of a potential global war.

