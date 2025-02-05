by Peggy Hall

Aren’t you sick of me talking about RFK Jr?

Heck, I’m sick of talking about RFK Jr!

But you know? Bobby didn’t just let people down. He face-planted off the pedestal his supporters put him on.

He b.e.t.r.a.y.e.d. his supporters.

Don’t you hate being lied to?

Don’t you hate it when people cheat and betray you?

I have higher standards than that.

It’s difficult to trust people who lie to you, manipulate you, and use you for personal gain.

Remember when RFK posted this about restoring trust?

Hmm… step 1: stop the lying.

Isn’t it interesting how the #1 excuse from those coming to Bobby the Bamboozler’s defense was that he had to lie!?

Did you listen to the hearings? I did. Multiple times. I heard him make the following statements in his own words:

“I recommend parents follow the CDC vaccine schedule.”

“I believe that vaccines have saved millions of lives and play a critical role in healthcare.”

“I support an uptake in vaccines.”

“I want to protect the vaccines.”

So for those of you who are defending Bobby by saying, “Peggy, he had to lie in order to get the job!”

Well, he just said he wants to stop the lying! So which is it?

“Peggy, as soon as he gets confirmed, he will stop the lying and then he can restore trust!”

Are you okay with Bobby the Bamboozler telling parents to follow the CDC schedule which is 80+ injections for children?

He said it publicly, on the record, to millions—so tell me, are. you. okay. with. that?!

Watch this clip and let me know if you agree with this:

You agree with him that these cocktails have saved millions of lives? There was no equivocation. There was no “except,” there was no “possibly,” no “I use to think this way.”

…and MILLIONS of moms are going to follow his recommendations and apparently, those defending him are okay with that!

Listen to this clip of what RFK says is the most important thing to do to restore trust and then you tell me if he’s doing that or not.

Here’s something else that Kennedy said:

What does that mean? To “die with our boots on if necessary.”

That’s quite a statement.

To me, it means standing for the truth and your convictions—refusing to capitulate, cave, or surrender your freedoms. Yet, that’s exactly what he did during the Senate confirmation hearings.

Was he lying to you, or was he lying to the Senate with these statements?

“Vaccines have saved millions of lives.”

“I want to increase vaccine uptake.”

“I want to protect vaccines.”

“I recommend parents follow the CDC childhood vaccine schedule” (which, by the way, is now over 80 shots).

“Operation Warp Speed was an extraordinary success.”

And do you agree? Yes or no?

Why people defend a guy who talks out of both sides of his mouth i’ll never know…

Now, let’s address the usual talking points:

1️⃣ “Peggy, there’s no one else!”

Ah, the classic false dichotomy—as if we’re stuck between RFK and... absolutely no one. Come on. There are countless people who could step up. It’s not my job to handpick a nominee, but I do know this: I don’t want a liar.

2️⃣ “Peggy, he had to lie to save lives.”

Oh, so now we’re okay with lying? The same guy who preaches about truth and moral conviction folded like a lawn chair the moment it mattered? He just told parents to follow the CDC schedule—does that save lives, or does it harm children? Funny how his supporters never answer that one.

3️⃣ “Peggy, once he’s confirmed, you’ll see! He’ll do the real science then.”

Oh, right. Because nothing says trust me like sucking up to the establishment first. He literally said he wants to restore trust in the government. So when they tell you to roll up your sleeve, you’ll listen.

Friends, I don’t enjoy calling this out, but I can’t stay silent while people are misled. I won’t apologize for standing for the truth. Thankfully SO many of my Healthy Americans can read between the lies and they know that he was put in position to persuade you to go along with things that you didn’t go along with previously.

