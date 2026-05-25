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The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

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60Gigahertz2
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From a 2023 write up I did on the Prep Act's "countermeasures." Nobody in the US Congress or it's ancillary organizations (CRS, GAO, etc.) yet, has been able to explain how ANY of these items could be "countermeasures" - something working in opposition to something else - for anything:

"The morons in congress have devised a way for the federal government to do literally ANYTHING it wants under a “declared Emergency.” They have completely failed their Oath of Office on this one, because the US DoD and the US Health & Human Services bureaucracies have teamed up to distribute deadly ‘vaccines’ that are really lethally poisonous injections. Nobody is coming to save us.

The inconceivable way that this mess reads, is that a "countermeasure" is an action that the US Federal Government takes for our own good. If I'm wrong, somebody let me know.

Here's the list from the US HHS/HRSA website of things the federal government – Obama’s PREP Act – has decided to consider worthy of enacting “a countermeasure”? If these things happen, the federal government will declare an emergency and do WHATEVER it wants to us in the name of:

• Acute Radiation Syndrome → WTF!!??

• Anthrax → Anti-biotics cure it. No “countermeasure” needed.

• Botulinum Toxin → Pretty rare with good food inspection/handling processes. No “countermeasure” needed.

• COVID 19 → Excess irradiation colds/flu caused by the forced global 5G-6G roll-out. No countermeasure needed because the government and it’s corporate masters created the entire scamdemic out of whole cloth to: a) Force the 5G ground and satellite system on us when we would be locked down and unable to fight; b) Kill us and cause a depopulation event with the fake ‘vaccines’ that are actually experimental bioweapons and contractually classified as such.

• Ebola → Only happens in Africa after US DOD contractors release their weaponized versions to punish global leaders who do not allow their countries to host AFRICOM. No countermeasure needed – and there isn’t any cure for it anyway, so what were they planning to do?

• Pandemic Influenza → Too much wi-fi/ElectroMagnetic Radiation (EMR). Remove the satellites and the worthless, deadly 5G ground hardware. No countermeasure needed.

• Marburg → Like Ebola. Doesn’t happen in the USA unless the US DOD wants it too.

• Nerve Agents and Certain Insecticides (Organophophorus and/or Carbamate) → WTF!! Why would anyone spray never agents or insecticides on us requiring a countermeasure? Would our US DOD do this? And then demand that US HHS create a countermeasure for it?

• Smallpox → Was iradicated by sanitation and better diets = good immune systems. Then the medical jerks brought it back to life with their ‘live vaccines.”

• Zika → NOT caused by a virus because there is no such thing. A pathogen to be sure, but not caused by mosquitoes.

So it looks like if those things happen, injections (or something else?) will be mandated by the government under an Emergency Order (like during the Covid19 scamdemic to hide 5G irradiation sickness). So they are not countermeasures themselves, but they are listed in the Prep Act as if they are. You have to go read it for yourself.

Exactly how "nerve agents" and "acute radiation syndrome" and a bunch of diseases that are not here normally, would become severe threats to US taxpayers, that the federal government would need to take Emergency Countermeasures for - who knows? Use your imagination – and you’ll end up back at the democidal US Dept of Defense and US HHS complex.

I didn't find any explanation for any of this in the Prep Act itself on my first pass. Why is this list labeled "countermeasures" when the items on the list are not "countermeasures." And what would the "countermeasures" be for those two non-disease events? Since no one would talk to me in any of my congressional offices or at US HHS/HRSA/CICP, (multiple calls and e-mails) I wasn't able to find out.

The thing that is calling itself our federal government, is actually a murderous tool of the monster Global Financial Elite (GFE) criminals in charge. We have to restore our Constitutional Republic from the ground up – or today’s kids will burn."

* * *

It is worth mentioning that our unalienable (born with and do not change) rights are NOT gifts from the federal government – or any government."

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