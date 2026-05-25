by Sasha Latypova

Readers, about a week ago I asked you to predict if this would happen, and most of you agreed this was coming. Did we nail this prediction, or what? And we didn’t even use a crystal ball…

My next prediction - Kennedy is getting fired/resigned before July 18th or thereabout. Read below why I think this is likely to happen.

Who here still believes that pandemics really do exist? I hope none of my audience are that dense and all have stopped buying the CIA-deep state baloney which they use to make bio-chemical poisons/ assassination weapons, and then “commercialize”/launder their accumulated intellectual property for profit extraction via “vaccines”, “public health” and “countermeasures” funded and purchased by the government cash laundromat. Can’t leave a zillion dollars on the table, can we? Win. Win.

Bobby knows pandemics are routinely faked by the government. “Except not covid! That one is real!” I am still laughing hysterically whenever I re-watch this clip:

Sorry, Bobby, your ship has sunk into the swamp and you morphed into quite a lizard…

Screenshots from Sense Receptor

How it started in 2024:

How it’s going May 22, 2026:

Here is the declaration itself. The only “positive” thing about it is that it’s issued for 1 generic drug and currently issued to last until July 18, 2026, i.e. it is very narrow in scope and timing:

However, the narrow scope of the declaration doesn’t make Kennedy less of a sellout.



1. Kennedy knows, and have explicitly said (just a few days ago) on video in the past that PREP Act is unconstitutional, and that these declarations remove our rights and serve no purpose other than enriching military-industrial complex:

In a vid posted on May 17, 2026, RFK Jr. specifically highlighted countermeasure liability shields as unconstitutional!

Transcript: “They said that if it was a company providing countermeasure, no matter how negligent they were, no matter how reckless they were, no matter how egregious your injury, you can’t sue them”







“They systemically, in a single year, dismantled the entire Constitution of the United States”







“Nobody in the press complained. They just said, ‘Oh, it’s ‘cause there’s a disease”

2. He knows he is committing treason. And committing it for 1 item for 2 months doesn’t make it less so. “I am forced to commit treason by my boss” - is not a valid defense. “My predecessors committed same treason many times” - also not a valid defense.



4. There is no need for a PREP Act declaration to use a generic antiviral drug off-label. Every doctor has the right to practice medicine and can prescribe this drug and do not need a full government liability waiver.

Therefore, I will believe it when I see it if the declaration expires after July 18. For now, I think it’s more likely Kennedy will be fired/resigned before that date and the declaration will stay and may get expanded. That’s my current prediction.

Republishing “How to Fake Pandemics”, originally published January 17, 2024.

The US Government then provided massive funding to fake-PCR label “covid” cases and murder people in hospitals with remdesivir+vent protocols while denying early effective treatment, as well as fake PCR-attributing covid causes to anything including motor vehicle deaths and gun homicides.

Pandemics do not exist at all. They are not possible in nature. Had they been possible, we would not be here. At this point I am asked - but the plague! The smallpox! The cholera! The answer is - these are diseases related to lack of sanitation, crowding, infestation with rats and fleas, human and animal waste polluting the drinking water. Once these problems are addressed, epidemics do not exist. And these diseases never caused global pandemics anyway. The “Spanish flu” was also a fake pandemic, a narrative manufactured to cover up vaccine deaths in the military and use devastation, famine and war disruptions as and additional cover.

Pandemics are also not possible via science and what is called “gain-of-function” research which amounts to mostly ridiculous attempts at software enabled sorcery, making soups of chemicals mixed with literally shit, as I discussed in my previous article. Yes, toxic chemicals and shit can cause poisoning, but this does not spread by itself. Of course, these labs should be shut down as a waste of money and a local health hazard (mostly to those working in the labs).

Big thanks to Meryl Nass for pointing to this important piece of data published by the Lancet:

I think the Lancet was trying to make the opposite point vs the one they actually made. The paper identified 51 scary pathogen “leaks” from labs worldwide (mostly in North America and China). Additionally, CDC collects reports of about 200 of these “escapes” a year in the US (so Lancet paper is a severe under-count of these potentially apocalyptic events). This many dangerous leaks of dangerous pathogens a year! We should have world ending catastrophes every week, right?

Lancet says it did not result in anything like this… There were 8 deaths (bad and tragic, and in lab workers themselves), and many “exposures” (imaginary concept in public health to justify throwing political dissidents and other random people into quarantine camps). There was one incident in China where 10,000 people acquired bacterial infection. OK, that’s bad too, but did China lock down? Did Europe and US close all flights from China? How come with such large “outbreak” nothing travelled by air and killed half the world? I mean with the coof, the entire world locked down after 40 cases or so!

Bottom line -we have a deadly pathogen leaks from a lab every other day! Yet pandemics only happen when the HHS Scy says so. Why, with seemingly plenty of opportunities for lab leaks, do pandemics happen only on command from the government? And only after all key countries practiced those exact pandemics numerous times in table top exercises?

All pandemics to date have been faked by the military-pharma complex.

What is the pandemic script?

Let’s hear it from the horse’s mouth. Here is a DOD showman James Giordano. He is not a real scientist, his business is spinning clickbait science propaganda. In this lecture he is explaining how to fake pandemics in four easy steps in a video from 2017 “Neurotechnology in National Defense”:

Step 1: Poison a few people in a few geographic locations (“sentinel cases”) with a drug (chemical toxin or bio-toxin) that causes “highly morbid” central nervous system (CNS) effects . [I told you “covid” was a synthetic toxin, didn’t I?]

Step 2: Pretend it was “a bug, a virus modified with CRISPR Cas9” (what James means here is - “oops, forget what I just told you 45 seconds ago about A DRUG. I really-really mean a bioengineered GOF virus!!”)

Step 3: Use the “REAL BUG” - the Internet! Broadcast on social media that everyone is infected with a “highly lethal agent” that has “asymptomatic, prodromal effects” - anxiety, sleeplessness and worry. When you worry - those are the signs that you have a “lethal asymptomatic infection”. M-kay. That means the undergraduate students in a garage someplace released the bioweapon. Or it “leaked” from BSL4 facility in Wuhan (that sounds scarier, doesn’t it?), and it got to you all the way in Iowa. Believe!!!

Step 4: All hypochondriacs and “worried-well” run to their doctors and flood the hospital ERs, yay! Now we can get them with the fake PCR-remdesivir-ventilator protocol! and call it “covid”!

PS. For extra fun play a game of confusing messages and denial with CDC. Does this explain Fauci’s flip-flop on masks early on in 2020 - you bet it does!

There is a “step 0” that’s required for this plan to really work out - that is constant brainwashing of the masses, programming their brains to respond to some key trigger words in a predictable fashion. Here is one such example (“Blacklist”, 2014):

Here is a more recent version (stay tuned, article on Monday, May 25 about this bullshit):

Now, let’s hear from the field operative, the real practitioner. Here is now famous Indiana Jones by name of Michael Callahan, the CIA agent with a cover of “infectious disease doctor” explaining his job very clearly. You see, his job is to make prophecies of what viruses with pandemic potential will “inevitably emerge” (wink wink) and then make “vaccines” for them almost immediately. I think it is clear that he is not a real scientist either, but a “prophet” of sorts.

In a related post I discussed another cabal thespian whose amplua includes pretending to be an infectious disease doctor, too - Col Matt Hepburn, evangelizing the crowd at TED:

Sasha Latypova

·

15 de febrero de 2023

Meet Col Matt Hepburn who in 2020 leads an effort for the Department of Defense called Enabling Technologies. Enabling Technologies rapidly develops new vaccines and treatments against future (!) infectious disease challenges. Matt can predict the future and “protect” you from it.

Read full story

This racket is so profitable that they are getting tired of coming up with names for their fake “novel viruses” and fake pandemics and are simply switching to “Disease X” here and here. Oh, and look at that - a new bill in Congress:

I am also tiered of repeating how utterly stupid it is to “predict” viral pandemics, especially of “unknown but deadly nature”, so I am going to refer you to this good piece of writing explaining this nonsense.

My own assessment of what Disease X means - the cabal has been and is planning to continue using chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons (yes, CBRN weapons, all of them) on populations in increasing scale and variety. These are internationally prohibited activities that the criminals in US Government and other governments are engaged in by renaming them into “health events” and “preparedness”. Is this dangerous? Yes, just as any act of terrorism. However, we can really get prepared for their “preparedness” by dispelling their fake fear narratives of mutating invisible self-spreading bullshit, and staying alert, utilizing common sense, not relying on their murderous “healthcare” and helping each other.

Continue reading…

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