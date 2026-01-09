by newatlas.com

Sydney, Australia – 7 January 2026 — At CES 2026, BLUETTI unveiled Charger 2, the industry’s first unified car and solar smart energy hub, designed for modern touring, 4WD travel, RV road trips, overlanding, and off-grid adventures. The Charger 2 combines high-speed alternator charging with solar input in a single, intelligent system, delivering faster, smarter power for overlanders, van travelers, and anyone leading an on-the-road lifestyle.

From long-distance outback touring to coastal van life, Australian travelers rely on consistent power for fridges, lighting, and essential electronics. Yet traditional 12V cigarette-lighter charging can take over 10 hours to recharge a 1kWh battery, while current chargers let users choose between alternator charging while driving or solar charging while parked. This “either-or” approach wastes daylight hours and slows energy recovery.

Up to 13× Faster Charging with Dual-Input Architecture

Charger 2 addresses these limitations with a dual-input architecture that draws power from both the vehicle’s alternator and connected solar panels at the same time. With up to 1,200W of combined alternator + solar input, it recharges 13 times faster than standard 12V outlets and nearly twice as fast as BLUETTI’s previous Charger 1.

In real-world use, this means a 1kWh portable power station can refill in about 70 minutes. Even short drives between campsites, trailheads, or remote fuel stops can significantly top up battery capacity for off-grid camping and touring applications.

95% Wide Compatibility for Easy Integration

Charger 2 is designed for easy installation in 4WDs, utes, campervans, and motorhomes, making it suitable for common vehicle types. Building on the success of Charger 1, Charger 2 maintains approximately 95% compatibility with third-party portable power stations, while adding support for modern smart alternators (Euro 6 compliant).

For existing Charger 1 users, upgrading is simple. Charger 2 uses the same wiring layout, allowing for a drop-in replacement upgrade with no re-cabling, reducing install time and cost.

Automated Energy Hub for Plug-n-Play Power

More than a fast charger, Charger 2 acts as the control centre of BLUETTI’s Battery Link vehicle energy management system. By integrating the starter battery, solar panels, expansion batteries, and DC loads, it creates a clean, automated dual-battery solution without manual switching.

While driving , the system intelligently balances alternator and solar input to charge batteries and run onboard equipment simultaneously.

While parked, it automatically switches to solar and battery power, keeping appliances running overnight without risking a flat starter battery.

For higher-draw setups, the optional Charger 2 DC Hub adds a 12V/50A Anderson outlet, USB-A, USB-C, and cigarette-lighter ports. With up to 600W of stable DC output, it comfortably powers on-board essentials such as compressor fridges, diesel heaters, LED lighting systems, and satellite devices.

Starter Battery Protection for Remote Travel

Remote travel often means limited roadside assistance and requires a healthy starter battery. Charger 2 introduces bi-directional reverse-charging with three maintenance modes for safe off-grid trips:

Emergency Jumpstart (800W): Quickly restores a depleted starter battery for immediate ignition.

Trickle Charging (100W) : Maintains battery health during long stays or seasonal storage.

Pulse Maintenance (100W): Uses controlled pulse currents to reduce sulphation and extend battery life.

Real-time App Control and On-Road Safety

Charger 2 is fully compatible with smart alternators via D+ signal communication and supports remote monitoring and control through the BLUETTI App via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Users can track real-time performance, manage outputs, and review energy history with ease. Comprehensive safety protections guard against over-voltage, overheating, and reverse polarity for harsh outdoor environments.

Availability & Launch Pricing

The BLUETTI Charger 2 will be available from 7 January 2026 at a launch price of AUD 599 before restoring to AUD 799 on 7 February 2026. Customers can enjoy an additional 6% discount on Charger 2 or Charger 2 combo orders by using the code NACG2 at checkout. This discount code is valid for one month from launch. Charger 1 owners are eligible for a limited 72‑hour upgrade offer of AUD 199, while stocks last.

About BLUETTI

Founded in 2009, BLUETTI is a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup solutions. With a commitment to sustainable energy storage and a growing portfolio of proprietary technologies, BLUETTI empowers over 4 million users across 110+ countries to live independent, energy-resilient lives.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.