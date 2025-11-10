Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Zerohedge and The Blaze

The January 6, 2021 riot took place while a joint session of Congress convened at the Capitol to certify the Electoral College vote from the 2020 presidential election that many believed was fraudulently stolen from Trump. Critics contend that the J6 riots were provoked to prevent Republicans in Congress from objecting to the certification. The FBI said an unknown suspect placed pipe bombs under a park bench at the DNC and the Capitol Hill Club near the Republican National Committee building around 8 pm the night before the riot. The pipe bombs were discovered just before the riot and some police resources were redirected to investigating the dummy pipe bombs. The Blaze and former FBI investigator Kyle Seraphin allege that evidence points to Shauni Rae Kerkhoff, 31, as the person who planted the pipe bombs the night before the riot. Kerkhoff was a Capitol Police officer for four and a half years, and left the Capitol Police department in mid-2021 for a security detail at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The day of the riot at the Capitol, The Blaze reported that surveillance video shows Kerkhoff and other on-duty Capitol Police officers repeatedly using “less-lethal” weapons such as pepper balls on the Jan. 6 crowd. Former FBI Director Chris Wray failed to solve the pipe-bomb mystery. But the FBI carried out the largest investigation in its history to hunt down the thousands of Americans who went to the Capitol after Trump’s J6 speech. Kash Patel said that there were 274 FBI agents at the J6 riot for ‘crowd control mission.’ Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said that he had requested assistance from the National Guard six times before the riots, but was denied. Nancy Pelosi said “I take responsibility” for not having the National Guard at the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a documentary film made by her daughter. Pelosi has announced that she is retiring from Congress.

This Youtube video commentator said that the training pipe bombs that the FBI uses were identical to the ones left at the scenes the night before the riots. He said that Nancy Pelosi was the point person for security at the Capitol and should be investigated.

From ZeroHedge:

A new forensic analysis into the Jan. 6 pipe-bomb case has concluded that a former US Capitol Police officer’s gait is a 94%-98% match to the ‘unique stride’ of the Jan. 6 pipe-bomb suspect, Blaze Media reports, following an investigation which was confirmed by several intelligence sources.

According to the investigation, former U.S. Capitol Police officer, Shauni Rae Kerkhoff, is a high-probability match to the unidentified pipe-bomb suspect seen on surveillance video on Jan. 5, 2021. Kerkhoff, who served four and a half years on the Capitol Police force before leaving in mid-2021 for a security position later described by the CIA as “campus security,” was matched through a forensic gait-analysis software tool that compared her stride to the suspect’s.

Software used in the analysis placed the match at 94%, however the forensic analyst who conducted the review estimated the similarity closer to 96%-98%. Several intelligence officials who reviewed the findings concurred, according to the report.

Interestingly, Kerkhoff’s residence in Alexandria, Va., appeared to be monitored by law enforcement officers last week – as Blaze News’ editor in chief, Christopher Bedford, said he was pulled over by police after stopping to observe the home and later released.

Of note – the Blaze report has been disputed by Headline USA and journalist Breanna Morello. so pop over and read their takes.

FBI Surveillance Near Suspect in 2021

The new analysis has revived scrutiny of the FBI’s handling of the case. Former FBI Special Agent Kyle Seraphin told Blaze News that, in the days immediately after Jan. 6, he and his team conducted surveillance “one door away” from the residence now tied to the suspected individual. He says the team was pulled off the assignment without explanation, and requests to interview a person linked to the suspect’s movements were denied

Seraphin said he has recounted these details publicly since 2021, and that the Blaze News findings “vindicate” his account.

The FBI tied a SmarTrip Metro card allegedly used by the suspect to an Air Force civilian employee. Agents conducted two days of surveillance but were instructed not to interview him, Seraphin said. The bureau has not addressed the claim publicly.

A Career in Law Enforcement and Security

Kerkhoff, 31, is a former Division 1 athlete from Ohio who played goalkeeper at Temple University and later for the Columbus Eagles Football Club. A significant leg injury in college required surgery and left her with a slight limp – an element noted by the gait analyst who reviewed her movements from Capitol Police security footage.

Continue reading

