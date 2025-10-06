The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danny Llamas's avatar
Danny Llamas
1h

Here we go again, companies doing things for their own benefits for their own profit. And let me say this again there is not one company in the whole world that did not get where they are now without the people. And companies, to show that they’re not really that bad, are going to give all the people a Vaseline jar.You know why, right.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Etienne de la Boetie2
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture