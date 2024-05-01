by Jamie Redman

On April 30, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) detained Roger Ver, a trailblazing investor in bitcoin, on accusations of tax evasion and submitting fraudulent tax returns. The following update is accompanied by a statement from Bitcoin.com regarding the allegations against the company’s founder.

Bitcoin Investor Roger Ver Charged With Tax Evasion

According to the DOJ press release, by 2014, Roger Ver and his companies, Memorydealers and Agilestar, reportedly controlled over 131,000 bitcoins, each valued at about $871. Memorydealers and Agilestar allegedly maintained control of approximately 73,000 of those bitcoins. However, he is accused of supplying misleading information to legal and valuation experts to minimize these assets’ declared value.

This alleged misstatement, according to the U.S. government, resulted in underreported company tax returns and the evasion of the mandatory “exit tax” on capital gains from his worldwide assets. Ver was apprehended in Spain, and the DOJ declared that the government intends to extradite him to face trial in the United States.

Statement From Bitcoin.com

“In light of the recent news, we want to underscore that these legal matters pertain solely to Roger and have no bearing on Bitcoin.com. While we cannot comment on the specifics of the allegations, we stand by Roger and his contributions to the cryptocurrency space,” a Bitcoin.com spokesperson told our newsdesk.

“Importantly, these legal proceedings do not affect our operations or the services we provide. Bitcoin.com remains steadfast in our mission of making money accessible to everyone, everywhere, without limits. Our commitment to this mission remains unwavering. This litigation does not affect our operations or the services we provide. Our non-custodial wallet ensures that users always maintain control of their funds,” the spokesperson added.

What do you think about the U.S. government’s charges against Roger Ver? Share your thoughts and opinions about this subject in the comments section below.

View Source

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you both James Corbett documentaries on DVD: False Flags – The Secret History of Al-Qaeda AND The Media Matrix if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of "Government" + Liberator flash drive + BOTH James Corbett Documentaries (False Flags – The Secret History of Al-Qaeda & The Media Matrix) delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event