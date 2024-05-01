by Axios and Congressman Thomas Massie

Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and Mike Lawler (R-NY) are introducing the College Oversight and Legal Updates Mandating Bias Investigations and Accountability Act – or COLUMBIA Act to create federally sanctioned “antisemitism monitors” for select college campuses. The bill would allow the Department of Education to send a “third-party antisemitism monitor” to any college that receives federal funding — and to revoke that funding for colleges that don’t comply. US Representative Thomas Massie said that policing speech, religion, and assembly is not the role of the government — and it is expressly prohibited by the US Constitution

The data collected by the “monitor” could be used to sue the school for “anti-Jewish discrimination” or punish them for “civil rights violations.”

The monitor, paid for by the school, would be charged with releasing a public, quarterly report evaluating “the progress that a college or university has made toward combating antisemitism.”

The bill was first reported by Jewish Insider.

What they’re saying: “My office and I have spoken with countless Jewish students from campuses across America who feel deeply unsafe, purely as a result of their religious and ethnic identity,” Torres said in a statement.

“Jewish students have told my office that they feel completely abandoned by their university administrators and they view Congress as the only avenue for accountability and safety.”

Zoom out: The bill’s introduction comes as college campuses have become ground zero for a national fight over antisemitism and the Israel-Hamas war.

At least 10 House members, including Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), have gone to Columbia this week to denounce campus antisemitism and criticize the college’s administration

Several high-profile House progressives have also gone to colleges in recent days to show their solidarity with demonstrators. Continue reading...

