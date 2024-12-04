by Frank Bergman

Billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are funding schemes that seek to fight “global warming” by using “climate vaccines” in the food supply.

Gates and Bezos are pushing plans to vaccinate livestock animals destined for human consumption to supposedly reduce “methane emissions.”

Bezos, the founder of online retail giant Amazon, is investing $9.4 million to develop a “climate vaccine.”

The “vaccine” is designed to reduce the number of methane-producing microbes in a cow’s stomach, Agriland reported.

The funding comes from his Bezos Earth Fund, a philanthropy he established with $10 billion in 2020.

The fund intends to distribute all of its money by 2030.

All of the money will be used to fund projects to “fight climate change and protect nature.”

Researchers at the United Kingdom’s Pirbright Institute and Royal Veterinary College, and New Zealand’s AgResearch are among the groups receiving funding from Bezos.

The researchers will investigate how a “vaccine” could reduce the methane emitted by cows as they digest and expel food through manure, flatulence, and burping.

In a press release, Bezos Earth Fund President and CEO Andrew Steer said:

“Vaccines have proven to be an incredibly cost-effective way to deliver global health solutions.

“If we can apply this approach to vaccinate cattle and reduce emissions, the scalability and impact could be phenomenal.”

No such “vaccine” currently exists, despite scientists sporadically researching the use of vaccinations to reduce methane for over four decades.

The project’s first goal is to show that such a vaccine is possible.

“This grant is a moonshot for proof-of-concept — risky bets like this are essential to tackling the climate crisis,” Steer said, according to Agriland.

Shortly after the Bezos Earth Fund announced in August that it was funding the methane vaccine, ag-biotech startup ArkeaBio announced it also had raised $38.5 million to develop a methane vaccine.

Investors include the Bill Gates-funded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Rabo Ventures, the Grantham Foundation, and others.

The Series A funding ArkeaBio announced was from its second round of funding.

Breakthrough Energy had fully funded its previous seed funding round with $12 million, Axios reported.

Gates founded Breakthrough Energy in 2015 to fund start-ups focused on innovating to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Bezos and other well-known billionaires, including Richard Branson and Jack Ma, are also investors.

Gates has long been pushing various plans that target livestock, farming, and the food supply in the name of supposedly tackling “climate change.”

In an episode of LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman’s “Possible” podcast last month, Gates explained that work is ongoing to make his lab-grown fake “meat” more appetizing.

In the meantime, he said he is advancing “many” other “solutions” that target real meat production.

Gates explained that he’s pursuing plans to tackle the “problem” of the methane emitted by cows as a result of digesting the grass they feed on.

