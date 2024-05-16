Dear Subscribers,

Sorry for this Five Meme Friday being late...again... I spent the last week traveling back and forth from Tulum to Virginia for my oldest son's graduation from Virginia Tech. Proud Papa moment! I have another one headed for the finish line at James Madison University in a couple of years. I took a couple of days off for the festivities and to reunite with family I hadn't seen in months BUT am slamming and jamming again as of yesterday!

Good News / Good News / Bad News - Good News: We have been sold out of both the hard cover and softcover of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! We have just updated the 5th edition to version 5.5 with dozens of updates and improvements. We had some issues with the new file for the printer and it has delayed our latest print run. The Good New - Part Deux: The paperbacks have been sent to the printer and we expect them to ship to us by the end of the week where we will begin fulfilling back orders next week! The Bad News: We are having production issues with our new hardcover printer that we are trying to resolve. For folks waiting on hard covers it might be another two weeks...

Fundraising Update

Since last week, we had another $120 come in through sponsorships or folks "Going Paid" on Substack since last week. This brings our total to $38,543 of the $50,000 we are trying to raise for this campaign. We really, really, really need to raise the remaining $11,487 to be able to keep everything running. There simply aren't that many organizations striking the root and effectively exposing "government" AND media as inter-generational organized crime. We need everyone's help to continue... We could really use a heavy hitter to drive this over the goal line... but every single dollar helps!

Interestingly, when I was back in Virginia I picked up my mail and found a notice from my bank that a donor had put a STOP PAYMENT on a check they had sent us as a donation. When I contacted the donor here was the reply I received:

"I never put a stop payment on any check. Not sure why that happened.

I will send you another check now to make up for the one they stopped. Sorry for the unsolicited police state stop payment by my institution. Keep up the good work and NEVER get discouraged!" - - Michael T.

Click ArtOfLIberty.org/Sponsor or the image below to help! Everything helps and we have some great premiums to say Thank You!

In this video Etienne de la Boetie2 breaks down an overview of the Art of Liberty Foundation and what makes us different and special: We are Striking the Root! of "government" illegitimacy and criminality and how we are legitimately viral and producing a "One-Way Revolution" by exposing the tricks and techniques that "governments" use to sucker the population into going along with something that is not in their interest. Can you please help us accelerate this dynamic? ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

The Art of Liberty Foundation and Etienne de la Boetie2 bring you 5 fresh and dank memes every Friday, delivered right to your inbox.

Top Story of the Week

Etienne Note: I like to call Greg Reese "the punch in the Alex Jones turdbowl." I made this short video the story of the week for popularizing and memorializing Bill Gates talking about the "vaccines" containing nanotech. We covered the evidence for nanotech in the "vaccines" in our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline starting with IBM, who participated in the eugenics program of Nazi Germanylix and gave Bill Gates his "franchise" on personal computer softwarelx, spelling out IBM with 35 individual xenon atoms on a substrate of chilled crystal of nickel using a scanning tunneling microscope in 1988!! The logo they created measured three billionths of a meter long.lxi

The ability to manipulate individual atoms and construct items on the nanoscale only accelerated after that. In 2017, scientists at the Harbin Institute of Technology in China will develop micro-robots capable of moving inside human blood vessels. The bots were 5 micrometers long and could swim 10 micrometers a second. In 2022, nanoscale technology will be found in vials of COVID-19 “vaccines” by numerous researchers. - Excerpt from: Solving Covid - The Covid 19, Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

By Greg Reese

When the COVID vaccines were first being distributed to the public, the vaccine inserts were intentionally left blank. Because they were never safe and effective. And for those who did their own research, they were discovered to be deadly. The Moderna patent for this mRNA technology stated that they contain self assembling lipid nanoparticle technology. And now that an estimated six hundred million doses have been administered to the US public, Bill Gates admits this.

Bill says these mRNA shots can easily be programmed to administer any type of spike protein pathogen. And the Moderna patent lists several. Over a hundred pathogens that can be control released over time so that deaths will appear to be random and mysterious. Those injected are understandably having a hard time accepting this reality, and while they are busy trying to figure out where all the heart attacks, turbo cancer, and neurological disease is coming from, they are being told that it’s due to Climate Change, and that regular pandemics are to now be expected.

Continue reading & Watch the Video

Videos of the Week

RFK Jr. Is making the case that “government” is easily hijacked by monied interests who are operating the “government” as an organized crime enterprise being used to perpetrate war for profit, resulting in millions of unnecessary deaths while he is simultaneously campaigning for the ring of power that no man should have. You can better understand Blackrock by reading our monograph:

Monopoly, Duopoly and Triopoly – Control of Society Through Monopolization

This is not an endorsement of Robert Kennedy for president!

This is the Art of Liberty Foundation pointing out that he is making the case for voluntaryism!

About the Author

Etienne de la Boetie2 is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, the author of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News on Substack and Five Meme Friday, which delivers hard-hitting voluntaryist memes and the best of the alternative media.

Continue reading

Subscribe on Telegram: These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

The press release stated that “Rob Kaplan will rejoin the firm as Vice Chairman of Goldman Sachs and a member of the Management Committee. He will be a member of the Executive Office and will be based in Dallas.”

Robert (Rob) Kaplan is the man who scandalized the Dallas Fed and the Federal Reserve (the central bank of the United States) by flagrantly serving his own trading interests and violating financial reporting rules while trading like a hedge fund kingpin in S&P 500 futures for his own account during a declared National Emergency in 2020 (from the COVID-19 pandemic) while he was President of the Dallas Fed (one of the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks).

In 2020, Kaplan was a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and had access to non-public insider information, which included information on emergency actions the Fed was taking or planned to take to stem the financial wreckage from the pandemic.

Continue reading

By Rhoda Wilson

Recently, EcoHealth’s Peter Daszak testified before a committee of the US House of Representatives on the origins of covid. After the hearing, the committee recommended that EcoHealth Alliance and Daszak should be criminally investigated and formally debarred.

Who is Peter Daszak?

Peter Daszak is the president of EcoHealth Alliance, a US-based global non-profit that a former vice president has described as “a CIA front organisation.”

And, as Igor Chudov has recently discovered, he was a drunken student who stole a Madonna statue’s head before he went on to kill 6 million people with a deadly virus he designed.

For those who are not familiar with Daszak’s role in the making of the covid bioweapon, we recommend reading previous articles we have published including ‘EcoHealth documents show the development of the covid virus/vaccine bioweapon and the plan to infect populations’ and ‘Biolabs In Ukraine and Common Connections Between Metabiota and EcoHealth’.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week

by Nevermore Media

The discovery channel would have you believe that’s a good thing, but from an anarchist perspective, things look a little different. The spread of civilization has meant the spread of imperialism across the entire world, and that has gotten us to the point where we are today, where almost everyone is subject to laws imposed upon them by armed goons and a legitimizing bureaucracy.

There are some semantic differences between civilization and statecraft, sure, but I doubt they would have mattered much to the victims of the Conquista. Civilization and statecraft tend to come as a package.

And as James C. Scott showed in his masterpiece Against the Grain, all early states were grain states.

It is surely striking that virtually all classical states were based on grain, including millets. History records no cassava states, no sago, yam, taro, plantain, breadfruit, or sweet potato states… My guess is that only grains are best suited to concentrated production, tax assessment, appropriation, cadastral surveys, storage, and rationing. On suitable soil wheat provides the agro-ecology for dense concentrations of human subjects.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

When the Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission released their final forensic report on the causes of the 2008 financial collapse on Wall Street – the worst collapse since the 1929-1932 collapse – it pointed to hidden leverage in off-balance sheet entities at the megabanks on Wall Street as a key driver of the crisis. It wrote:

“From 2000 to 2007, large banks and thrifts generally had $16 to $22 in assets for each dollar of capital, for leverage ratios between 16:1 and 22:1. For some banks, leverage remained roughly constant. JP Morgan’s reported leverage was between 20:1 and 22:1. Wells Fargo’s generally ranged between 16:1 and 17:1. Other banks upped their leverage. Bank of America’s rose from 18:1 in 2000 to 27:1 in 2007. Citigroup’s increased from 18:1 to 22:1, then shot up to 32:1 by the end of 2007, when Citi brought off-balance sheet assets onto the balance sheet. More than other banks, Citigroup held assets off of its balance sheet, in part to hold down capital requirements. In 2007, even after bringing $80 billion worth of assets on balance sheet, substantial assets remained off. If those had been included, leverage in 2007 would have been 48:1, or about 53% higher. In comparison, at Wells Fargo and Bank of America, including off-balance-sheet assets would have raised the 2007 leverage ratios 17% and 28%, respectively.”

Continue reading

By Makia Freeman

The 7 requirements of technocracy are being played out. Learn what they are and how they will affect you. Find out how the aims and methodology of technocracy are similar to Communism, how “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars” says the same thing, and how the Smart Grid, CBDCs, 5G and IoT fit into this.

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute and Odysee.

Continue reading

By Meryl Nass

What can lawmakers do to stop the Pandemic Agreement (Treaty) and amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) from going forward at the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting, taking place from May 27 to June 1, 2024?

1. The easiest way forward is to ask your government to demand a delay in the process, according to the WHO's failure to meet the IHR Article 55 notice requirement.

There are less than 3 weeks until the World Health Assembly meets, and yet there are no final drafts of either treaty. Negotiations are continuing, with meetings scheduled up until May 17.

Clearly, nations will not have sufficient time to evaluate either final document prior to a vote, particularly as translating the documents into many languages will consume even more time. The Netherlands' lower house of Parliament has already instructed its government to request a delay, and if there is no delay, instructed its government to vote NO on both treaties.

Continue reading

By Neenah Payne

Although Hippocrates, reportedly the founder of Western medicine, said, “Let food be your medicine and medicine be your food”, medical schools now provide almost no information about nutrition.

In the Shadow of Flexner is a groundbreaking documentary film by Justin Smith that exposes the century-old corruption that forever altered the trajectory of healthcare. At the heart of this riveting narrative lies the Flexner Report, a document published in 1910, the insidious purpose of which was to eradicate all traces of natural medicine from the educational landscape.

In an era when conventional doctors faced public skepticism, the Flexner Report became the tool of choice for industrial capitalists seeking to monopolize medicine. With an intricate web of influence, orthodox physicians and profit-driven magnates embarked on a mission to discredit any therapeutic approach that did not involve drugs or surgery. The fallout of this Machiavellian maneuver was the sidelining of gentle, nature-aligned treatments in favor of a system that prioritizes profit over patients.

Continue reading

by Simplicius

The most interesting development surrounds the Kremlin having designated Zelensky himself—as well as several other top Ukrainian officials and generals—as “wanted”, though oddly enough, the precise legal reason is unclear and not listed on the Russian Interior Ministry’s site.

The most immediate repercussions of this are:

Russia may be sending a signal and setting the groundwork for the revocation of any “peace deals” with Zelensky, as placing him on the wanted list ensures that the Russian state cannot legally parley with a wanted criminal.

Even more darkly, it potentially sets the stage for Russia to eliminate him following his total loss of legitimacy on May 21st, when the Ukrainian presidential inauguration would have taken place.

As to the first point, there have been a lot of signals from both the West and Ukraine itself about coming back to another ‘negotiations’ within the Istanbul mode, particularly given the upcoming global ‘Peace Summit’ in Switzerland on June 15th. Russia may be sending the West a message that no matter what they come up with during this summit, it will be impossible to treat with a man considered not only illegitimate but even a wanted criminal at the state level. Recall just last month Peskov himself hinted as much, and Lukashenko was the one to bring up the illegitimacy roadblock.

Continue reading

by Patrick Henningsen

Recently, I had an opportunity to sit down with former Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach to discuss his thoughts and insights regarding the historic developments which are taking place in his home country. His long career in Ukrainian politics and established body of work in investigating and tracking financial corruption has given him a unique inside perspective on a number of timely stories, including the role of the Biden family and US government agencies in fostering a culture of corruption in Ukraine. Because of his work in this area, he has been sanctioned and forced to flee his country. During a recent interview with Italian-American journalist Simona Mangiante, Derkach revealed the existence of an extra-budgetary fund that was being used to fund international terrorist activities. Not long after that interview, a serious terror attack took place in Moscow’s Crocus City Hall. We initially pick up on this point of the financing of terrorism, as well as new revelations regarding the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. Our discussion then moves on to the beleaguered state of Ukraine, chronicling its political fragmentation and economic collapse following the Maidan coup and leading to the current NATO proxy war against Russia, followed by the government’s attack on the Orthodox Church, and the likely fate of the country’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Continue reading

By Zowe

What if I told you the reason healthcare workers were mandated to get COVID-19 vaccines was based on money, not health? If I told you the concept of no jab, no job in the cult is not new. Would that surprise you? The first wave of healthcare workers refusing to be vaccinated did not happen in 2021 when COVID-19 injections became available. It actually began way back in 2013 over mandatory flu vaccines for staff. CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) has a mandatory flu vaccination policy for healthcare workers using a Value Based Purchasing incentive program (VBP) which has been running for a decade now. If healthcare institutions want to keep getting maximum Medicare reimbursement, they better make sure all their staff get vaccinated.

The mandatory flu vaccine policy was hidden inside what I like to call the Un-Affordable Care Act. More commonly known as Obamacare, which established the VBP. Each fiscal year, alphabet agencies can rejoice with the bonuses they have awarded their friends for achieving high VBP scores. The scoring system controls policies and behavior by awarding points for certain quality markers. How did we end up with such an easily manipulable system you might wonder? Ultimately the trail ends, as it usually does, with CMS and CDC at the helm.

Continue reading

By Meryl Nass

Jewell informed us in a comment that there is a 5 minute cartoon about the cows and chickens fighting back! Can it be 17 years old? Will make you laugh.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

The pro-Palestinian protestors on college and university campuses across the U.S. have opened a pandora’s box for the Wall Street megabanks that underwrite billions of dollars in Israel bonds – including $8 billion in March of this year – at a time when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conduct of the war in Gaza has come under broad condemnation.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is Jewish, described Netanyahu’s war operation as follows on the April 28 edition of CNN’s State of the Union:

“Right now, what Netanyahu’s right-wing, extremist and racist government is doing is unprecedented in the modern history of warfare. They have killed in the last six-and-a-half months 33,000 Palestinians, wounded 77,000, two-thirds of whom are women and children.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Attorneys general representing half of the country on May 1 sued President Joe Biden’s administration over a new rule requiring criminal background checks for all gun sales, including private sales.

Lawsuits in Florida, Texas, and Arkansas are asking the courts to block a rule from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) that redefines “engaged in the business” of dealing in firearms.

Under the new rule, almost every transfer of firearm ownership would require at least one party to have a Federal Firearms License and perform a criminal background check, including private sales.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland signed the new rule on April 10, and it goes into effect on May 10.

According to the 466-page rule, the only requirement for determining whether a person is engaged in the business of selling guns is whether the person is trading to “predominately earn a profit.” Previously, the defining characteristic was whether the dealer worked to earn a “livelihood.”

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

A major intellectual revelation from my youth came from reading Murray Rothbard’s “What Has Government Done to Our Money?” (1963). He includes a passing opinion that private markets are perfectly capable of producing money with no help from government. Under a sweeping monetary reform, private mints could compete in offering this good with full associated services. There is no need for any government intervention here.

It was the kind of claim that, at some point in one’s life, causes the jaw to hit the floor. Investigating this assertion more, I came to see that there was a large literature on the topic. Historically, money originated in the market economy itself, a naturally evolving institution that met the needs of trade. Whatever good was generally valued by everyone, and was as capable of being divided into consistent units with a stable value, could be deployed as money, with no need for government to do anything but watch.

Continue reading

By Makia Freeman

The real power behind the USA has been rearing its monstrous head recently: the Sabbatean-Frankist or Rothschild-Zionist Cult, a Satanic Cult to its core. It has the power to pass laws in its favor, suppress students’ free speech and many other things in the US.

Continue reading

by Dr Tess Lawrie

Below you will find the text of the Notice of Liability delivered to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Dr Maria van Kerkhove, Dr Janet Diaz and Jeremy Farrar this week. It was drafted with the help of specialist international lawyers and health scientists. Feel free to copy, paste and adapt for the purpose of notifying others of their liability in relation to the Covid-19 fraud.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: a man

dba: Director General World Health Organisation (WHO)

Office of the Director General

Avenue Appia 20

1202 Geneva - Switzerland

6th day in the month of May in the year 2024

Dear Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (hereafter ‘you’),

On behalf of living men, women and all their sons and daughters living right now and those yet to be born on Earth, we hereby place you: a man: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, doing business as the Director General of the World Health Organisation (hereafter W.H.O), on notice that:

Continue reading

by Matt Bivens

None of the articles in the series will be paywalled.In a normal presidential election year, the opiate addiction crisis would be a front-and-center domestic issue, but for a variety of mostly illegitimate reasons, it flies somewhat under the radar. Matt’s series chronicles the surprising and little-understood reasons contributing to this man-made, rapidly worsening disaster.

Yes, we in the medical profession got millions of Americans addicted to heroin and fentanyl. But that was all just a big misunderstanding. Why get into it?

And sure, nearly one in ten adults has had a family member die from a drug overdose. Ordinary people are furious about it, too. Their under-appreciated rage drove skepticism of official COVID-19 narratives, and that same rage might sway the outcome of the Presidential election — heck, might even land us in a war with Mexico! (Wouldn’t that be the ultimate “Wag the Dog”-level distraction from those sociopaths upstairs in our House of Medicine!)

Continue reading

by Simplicius

There have been some new production updates, so I wanted to do a little breakdown to see how plausible the West’s claims of significant production ramp-ups really are.

We’ll start with the mainstay of the 155mm artillery rounds. The latest big announcement is that the U.S. has finally broken through their previous ceiling of ~28k rounds per month via the infamously worn-down Scranton factory. The new claimed amount: 36k shells per month, as per the latest.

This has set off joyous celebrations amid the pro-UA crowd with claims of numbers like 80-100k “by end of year”.

Older video for reference:

Unfortunately, to burst their bubble, the U.S. Army’s official projections for production ramp-up were revealed:

What can we see in the chart? The army is supposedly doing slightly better than their oldest projections from 2022, but is not anywhere even close to tracking for the most recent hopeful 2023 projections, which appear to be wishful thinking. Those projections show somewhere around ~60k per month by end of year, however the actual track appears to be headed towards a disappointing ~45k or so at most.

Continue reading

By Jim Hᴏft

The “woke virus” continues to spread in America.

The Boy Scouts of America has announced a major rebranding as it transitions to “Scouting America,” marking the first name change in its 114-year legacy.

The move is part of the organization’s bid to distance itself from its troubled past marred by a torrent of sexual abuse claims and subsequent bankruptcy while simultaneously embracing “inclusivity.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that the organization was nearly bankrupt after a series of woke decisions, including changing its policies to allow gay leaders and allowing girls to join. Those decisions had a major impact on the organization’s bottom line.

This change is yet another surrender to the ongoing “woke” agenda permeating longstanding American institutions. This is another surrender to political correctness, prioritizing superficial inclusivity over the core values that once made the Boy Scouts an iconic organization.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

The Ukrainian government and intelligence services are claiming that a major assassination plot targeting President Volodymyr Zelensky has been thwarted. The plot also allegedly aimed to take out other top military and political figures.

Ukraine's state security service (SBU) unveiled the plot Tuesday in announcing the detention of two colonels in the State Guard of Ukraine said to be involved in the criminal conspiracy. The State Guard is responsible for protecting top political as well as military figures, somewhat akin to the Secret Service in the US.

If found guilty, the detained officers would face a life sentence, or possibly a worse fate given the country is currently under martial law due to the long-running war.

The SBU is alleging Russian involvement, specifically claiming that a network of agents from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) had been "preparing the assassination of the president of Ukraine" and other senior officials.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

India received by far the highest international remittances of any country worldwide in 2022, according to World Bank data published in the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) 2024 World Migration Report on Tuesday. International remittances are defined as money sent from workers living abroad to their home countries.

Additionally, as Statista's Anna Fleck reports, it is also the first country ever to have passed the $100 billion mark for inbound remittances. India was trailed some way behind by Mexico ($61.1 billion), which had toppled China ($51 billion) from the second position in 2021.

The majority of the inflows for France and Germany, which appear in rank 5 and 10, respectively, are not household transfers but “relate to salaries of cross-border workers who work in Switzerland while residing in France or Germany”, according to the report.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

What's not widely known is that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' grandfather, Lawrence Preston Gise, helped form the Pentagon's supersecret Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA—renamed DARPA) in 1958. Years later, DARPA developed the internet and spurred breakthroughs in high-speed networking, voice recognition, and internet search. One year before Gise died in 1995, Bezos founded Amazon in the garage of his Bellevue, Washington home.

Or so we're told...

John Greenewald Jr., who operates The Black Vault, a website dedicated to revealing declassified government documents through obtaining Freedom of Information Act requests, posted on X that he went after Gise's "FBI file, but found out if there was one, it has been destroyed."

News website Leading Report's Patrick Webb commented on Greenewald's findings, saying, "There has long been speculation that DARPA has been involved in the creation of many popular big tech companies, using "frontmen" for the allusion of a startup led by outsiders."

Continue reading

by Mehdi Hasan

In a letter to the ICC chief prosecutor, 12 Republican senators, including Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio, Marsha Blackburn, Rick Scott, Ted Budd, Katie Brit, Kevin Kramer, Pete Ricketts, Bill Hagerty, and Tim Scott, warned that if an arrest warrant was issued for any Israeli leaders, “We will interpret this not only as a threat to Israel’s sovereignty but to the sovereignty of the United States.” The Senators threatened to sanction the court, the court’s employees, and associates. Israel and the United States are not members of the ICC, but the Palestinian territories were admitted with the status of a member state in 2015 and the court ruled that it had jurisdiction over Gaza and the West Bank. Every Senator on the list is funded by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Jewish lobby.

Continue reading

By Martin Armstrong

Blue states that implemented minimum wage hikes are seeing a drastic rise in food prices. Fast food chains like McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle Jack in the Box, Burger King, Domino’s, and more have reported menu item hikes in places like California that now require a much higher minimum wage.

This comes at a time when fast-food establishments are struggling to make ends meet. Last week, numerous establishments like Taco Bell, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, and others noted a downtick in quarterly earnings. Fast food was once a cheap and quick alternative to the grocery store before inflation turned any outside dining experience into a luxury. Fast food chains that tend to attract upper-middle clientele like Chipotle have not seen as drastic of a reduction, but value clients earning >$45,000 annually, the core base that these establishments relied on, are not able to eat out.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Manufactured moguls buying up the control of perception media.14:55

by thenyledger

Before Meta stepped far from almost all its transactions with the news market, Mark Zuckerberg thought about getting more knotted with it than ever.

In Between 2017 and 2018, the creator and CEO of Facebook, as it was then still understood, seriously thought about getting a news outlet. His focus ultimately turned to The Associated Press, the storied news-agency service, according to 3 individuals acquainted with internal Facebook talks surrounding the concept. Individuals spoke to Service Expert on the condition of privacy. Their identities are understood to BI.

Given That the AP is a news cooperative, a straight-out acquisition would’ve been basically difficult, however Facebook went over procedures like completely funding the firm. Individuals acquainted with the problem stated the preliminary concept was for Facebook to be the entity behind the AP. They likewise stated Zuckerberg thought about backing the outlet as a specific– like Jeff Bezos makes with The Washington Post– or through his humanitarian company the Chan Zuckerberg Effort.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

As spring gardening approaches, a new contender has entered the fray—the genetically modified (GM) Purple Tomato. Unlike its GM predecessors, the GM Purple Tomato is not destined solely for the fields of commercial agriculture—it has made its debut in the backyards of home gardeners across the United States.With claims of heightened antioxidant levels and potential health benefits, this novel creation has stirred both excitement and controversy among consumers and scientists alike. Biotech investors hope it can usher in a new era of public trust in genetically engineered foods while skeptics worry the tomatoes’ near-total lack of regulation or review may hide dangers to human health and/or the environment.

Development

The GM Purple Tomato was engineered by scientists at Norfolk Plant Sciences in the UK. Led by biochemist Cathie Martin and her team, the project aimed to harness the natural properties of anthocyanins, compounds found in blueberries and blackberries, to enhance the nutritional profile of tomatoes.

Continue reading

By Crypto Intelligence

The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a key player in financial services offering clearing and settlement services, has declared its decision not to allocate any collateral to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, and will not extend loans against them.

Effective April 30, 2024, DTCC will enact alterations to collateral values for specific securities during its annual line-of-credit facility renewal, potentially impacting position values in the collateral monitor.

This announcement made on April 26 signifies that ETFs and analogous investment instruments backed by Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies will be deprived of any collateral value, resulting in a complete reduction of 100% in their collateral value.

However, as cryptocurrency enthusiast K.O. Kryptowaluty elucidated in a post, this decision will solely affect inter-entity settlement within the line of credit system.

Continue reading

By David Averre And Chris Jewers

A Boeing plane's tyre burst during landing in Turkey today, the third passenger aircraft built by the manufacturing giant to suffer a technical problem or crash in just two days.

A total of 190 people were evacuated from the aircraft after the Boeing 737-800, belonging to Turkey-based Corendon Airlines, stopped on the runway after landing at Gazipasa airport near the Mediterranean coastal town of Alanya.

Pictures from the scene today showed the stationary aircraft on the tarmac flanked by emergency vehicles - its front wheels and landing gear crumpled underneath. Corendon Airlines denied Turkish reports that the aircraft had landed on its nose.

While none of the 184 passengers and six crew members on the flight from Cologne, Germany to Turkey were injured, the dramatic landing was just the latest in a string of hair-raising incidents involving Boeing planes over the last two days.

Continue reading

by The Center Square, Fox News and BBC

Republican US Senators Roger Marshall and Marsha Blackburn introduced the ‘No Flights For Terrorists Act’, and an amendment to US Code to require the FBI to add any individual to the ‘No Fly List’ who calls for violence against Jewish people, pledges allegiance to US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations (including Hamas), or has been disciplined by higher education institutions for committing such acts. This bill specifically empowers the FBI to put anyone, students, professors or paid agitators, who says they “support” Hamas or any of the other “designated terrorist groups” on the No Fly List that could infringe on free speech. Both Republican US Senators Roger Marshall and Marsha Blackburn are funded by the American Israeli Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a Jewish lobby group.

Continue reading

We are proud to announce our next Activation - The People's Reset: UK!- UK from September 27 to 29th

Human Action Conference 2024 - May 16th-18th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2024 - June 9th-14th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 17th – 23th, 2024, Lancaster, New Hampshire

Liberstad Freedom Festival - July 24th - July 28th, Liberstad, Norway

Mises University 2024 - July 28th – August 3rd, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Midwest Peace and Liberty Fest - July 25-29, 2024, Gaines, Michigan

AnarCon Outdoor Liberty Festival - August, 2024, Gore, Virginia

Music & Sky 2023 - August 2024, Cuyama Valley, California

The People's Reset: UK - Sept 27-29th - Bath, UK

VONUFEST5 - Sept 30-Oct 7 - Vandalia, IL

Mises Supporters Summit 2024 - October 10-13, 2024, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MIDFEST) - October, 2024, Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Memes Bonanza

Grant “Prezence” Ellman is back again this week with a new track… this time with Allais Clay filmed at the Teotihuacán Pyramids, Mexico

One of the biggest liberty events in the world is coming up next month: The Free State Project’s Porcupine Freedom Festival (PorcFest). You can check out our overview of Free State Project New Hampshire’s Free State Project – How Freeing a Single State from “Government” Could Free Us All HERE and you can check out our review of last year’s PorcFest: The Art of Liberty Foundation @ PorcFest 2023... In Pictures!

Free State Project Corner - The Free State Project is moving 20,000 + libertarians to New Hampshire with the goal of reducing "Government" to just protecting life, liberty and property. We are supporting and reporting on this dynamic. If you have heard Etienne talk about the plan to accelerate this dynamic by dropping 100,000 copies of "Government", the 64GB Liberator and a TBD documentary to the influential in the state and want more details in our Executive Summary. You can also donate a single copy OR 10 copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! at the Government-Scam.com/Store where we will send them directly to NH legislators, journalists, Police Chiefs, and other influential within the state. You can also donate a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore to a Liberty Group in New Hampshire that will earn the profits from reselling and distributing copies of the book in the state!

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0



Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0



Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0



Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click!

3. Donate Gift Certificates to Us - We just signed up with GeeCees that allows any business that offers gift certificates (Especially Hotels and Resorts with Unused Rooms) to donate gift certificates and foundation supporters to buy them at a discount. We will see how this goes! https://geecees.com/the-art-of-liberty-foundation/

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

The Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty!

Give me Liberty… and give me more! The Everything Bundle includes the latest version of our flagship book on government, along with a collection of potentially life-altering introductions to anarchy, agorism and voluntaryism.

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!



