Bill Gates Admits the Shots Contain Nanotech
So long as we do nothing, the outcome is predictable.
By Greg Reese
When the COVID vaccines were first being distributed to the public, the vaccine inserts were intentionally left blank. Because they were never safe and effective. And for those who did their own research, they were discovered to be deadly. The Moderna patent for this mRNA technology stated that they contain self assembling lipid nanoparticle technology. And now that an estimated six hundred million doses have been administered to the US public, Bill Gates admits this.
“Making the mRNA is really easy and really cheap. And that's the magic of this thing. But there's no doubt in the next five years, we can, you know, we just need to mess around. There's a lot of lipid nanoparticles, and some are very self-assembling. There's no inherent reason it's not thermal stable, it's not cheap and it's not scalable. And so, as over the five years we fix that part of it, mature it, which is very typical, we'll be able to build factories worldwide that can make $2 vaccines with even less lead time than we've had to have here during this pandemic.”
~ Bill Gates
Bill says these mRNA shots can easily be programmed to administer any type of spike protein pathogen. And the Moderna patent lists several. Over a hundred pathogens that can be control released over time so that deaths will appear to be random and mysterious. Those injected are understandably having a hard time accepting this reality, and while they are busy trying to figure out where all the heart attacks, turbo cancer, and neurological disease is coming from, they are being told that it’s due to Climate Change, and that regular pandemics are to now be expected.
During the roll-out of the experimental shots, mainstream media pundit, Chris Cuomo, pushed for vaccine passports and attacked vaccine hesitancy.
“How are they going to know who's vaccinated? You just said they showed the card. That's not the answer. The answer is a vaccine passport.”
“Part of the reason that you're seeing what you're seeing in Florida is because of vaccine hesitancy.”
~ Chris Cuomo
Cuomo is now claiming to be injured from the vaccines
“So today, the New York Times released an article that's getting a lot of play that says that there are thousands of people who say they're still suffering side effects, they believe, from the vaccine. We know that vaccines can have unintended consequences, aka side effects, but nobody's really talking about it because they're too afraid of blame and they just want it to go away. But the problem is people like Sean and me and millions of others who still have weird stuff with their blood work and their lives and their feelings and, you know, physically, are not going away.”
~ Chris Cuomo
And he is saying we need a 9/11 style commission to figure it all out.
“You need to have a 9/11 style commission to figure out what worked and what didn't, and what questions need to be answered because it's not over. So not only are we not set up for the next pandemic, and there will be one, but we're not treating people, millions of people who still have problems from the last one.”
~ Chris Cuomo
Cuomo assures us that there will be another pandemic. And this does seem to be the one sure thing in today’s uncertain times. The released notes on the current discussions of the WHO pandemic treaty, are all about profit margins. Disease X is coming. The US Dollar is beyond saving. But while it still has a heartbeat there are billions to be made by another fake pandemic. And the CEO of Blackrock, Larry Fink, is saying that because of Artificial Intelligence, continuing the depopulation agenda is a good thing.
“I could argue in the developed countries, the big winners are countries that have shrinking populations. The social problems that one will have in substituting humans for machines is going to be far easier in those countries that have declining populations.”
~ Larry Fink
So long as we the people do nothing, the outcome is predictable. We will be slaves to a bureaucratic non-human system run by machines. And if we want to remain human and save our souls, then we had better stop being complacent audience members and start getting involved.
Pfizer whistle-blower Dr. Michael Yeadon recently said the obvious. Without an insurrection we can expect a new event that will trigger a digital ID connected to a digital currency, and a wave of fake pandemics with mandated shots until the population reaches their desired levels.
And as long as we remain stubbornly divided, we don’t stand a chance.
Insurrections get bloody and messy. Think the French Revolution created and guided by the masons: it ended with mason Napoleon on the throne, declaring war on Europe and his mason brother Joseph prosecuting religions. There are other things we could fight for:
SIMPLE SOLUTION in 3 steps:
Pray MAGA: Make America God’s again. Pray “Thy Kingdom come”. Make the world His Kingdom of love. “God is love”.
The US national motto is “in God we trust”1, the Oath of Allegiance sums up in “so help me God”2, and the Pledge of Allegiance is “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
“Under God”, not only means under God’s protection/providence, but also under God's will/authority and Commandments.
Separation of church and State means "freedom of conscience", i.e. that a Government should not impose any particular religion. It doesn't mean that public officials can't show and live their faith in public, and it means that the State must always put all actions "under God", definitely not “over” or against God’s Will. Lincoln: “the nation shall, under God, have a new birth of freedom.” 3
Freemasonry is the church of Lucifer. “Separation of church and State” requires eliminating the freemasonic demono-cracy over Government (theocracy comes from “theo”, God, “cratos”, power, but this has nothing to do with God, but Satan and his demons, so it’s a demono-cracy).
Get the murderers out of government: force masons to self-identify by law under severe penalty (their oath doesn't forbid self-identification, also, evil oaths are void).
MAGA (Make Assets Great Again): money should be 100% backed with gold and real assets. This makes masonic counterfeiting harder. They are buying everything with virtual money: listed corporations, media, medical system, political parties, prosti-ticians, universities… !
Satanic secret societies like the masons are increasing the financial supply through:
- Forging dollars using the Federal Reserve they fully control
- Money creation through bank loans without reserves
- Financial “wealth” creation out of thin air through financial instruments such as derivatives
- Government debt
It's what I call finflation: inflation of financial instruments
With those trillions they've bought control in all listed corporations, media, universities, political parties, medical societies, etc.
The way out of this mess: money and financial assets backed by real assets.
The full plan exposed, and 16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
No Free Speech without Reach. We need a #FreeReach laws urgently!
http://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/no-free-speech-without-reach
Why is food poisoning legal?
How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.
Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/reinventing-democracy
Rethinking science
Sciencing the rigged and corrupt scientific system for an overdue turnaround
Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-science
Government spends 2x per student in public schools with respect to private ones and 3x at university level, with worse outcomes in all levels of education.
Time for a 100% voucher system, where parents can choose schools or earn the voucher money themselves if they homeschool (and their kids pass the exams), or through grand/parent/teacher coops.
This would allow many mothers to leave a work they hate and stay home with their babies and children, especially in the most important years of childhood until 6 years old. It would have a deep impact on society.
How to save the life from the COVID vaxxed in 10 easy fast steps?
Appeal to authority (that’s the only thing they listen to):
1. Show that, while it is still given in the USA, all countries in Northern Europe banned Moderna due to the severe after-effects (let’s not call them side effects, but deliberate effects).
2. Show them Florida’s declaration not recommending COVID vaccines to most of the population.
3. Show Texas suing Pfizer for lying about vaccine efficacy.
4. Show Health Canada’ statement about finding DNA in mRNA shots, proving they hacked the cell nucleus. Show the Swedish study proving that the cell nucleus is hacked by mRNA vaccines.
5. Show that Health Canada also says that Pfizer inserted a sequence of the SV40 monkey virus. Show the studies proving that SV40 is carcinogenic.
6. Show that the Republican Party declared COVID “vaccines” a “biological and technical biopeapon” and instructed the authorities to seize vials and run a forensic analysis.
Appeal to science:
7. Show the studies proving that the injected are still producing spike protein.
8. Show the studies proving that the spike protein was engineered to kill in Wuhan by adding HIV sequence and a Moderna cancer-related patent.
9. Convince them to labtest the amount of spike protein in their blood, which is still produced by their hacked cells, and if the can’t afford it:
10. Convince them to lower the spike protein in blood by trying any of the spike detox protocols based mostly on cheap medicines. They have nothing to lose, by trying it for a week, if their health improves, then they know that the bio-weapon caused their health problems:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/protocol/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/lipid-nanoparticle-associated-inflammation/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/methylene-blue-prevents-and-reverses/
https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/methylene-blue.html
God willingly, I’ll soon post that with all the references.
Cuomo family is family of Sicilian liars. Their bloodline should be ended.