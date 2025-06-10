Etienne Note: I am “pro-modifying” this article with a couple of visualizations from our White Rose MUCHO GRANDE poster series showing the influence of the Bilderberg group which we I also cover in my article: Who Runs the World? - Organized Crime’s Front Groups & Secret Societies

by Jacob Nordangård

Next week this year’s Bilderberg meeting will be held in central Stockholm, Sweden. The Wallenberg family, the bankers and industrialists known to exercise a great deal of power behind the scenes in Sweden, are hosting the event.

The meeting venue is their own luxury hotel Grand Hotel at Blasieholmen, located in an area known as the Swedish center of financial power, with the offices of Wallenbergs Investor and SEB Group, and the Swedish Order of Freemasons in close vicinity. The Royal Castle, government quarters and the parliament are within a short walking distance.

The secrecy normally associated with Bilderberg will not be possible, given the necessary security arrangements with riot fences, heavily armed police and security forces. It looks like a showcase of power, letting the world know which players are calling the shots in global politics.

Last week, Swedish national television SVT’s prime time news show had a long feature about the Wallenberg family and how the sixth generation had now taken their seats within the family empire (which is controlling about 40 % of the Swedish stock exchange).1

After airing a film stressing the family’s huge influence over the ordinary Swedish citizen’s everyday life when using banking services, telecommunications, home appliances, medicine, and even toilet paper, the current family patriarch Jacob Wallenberg, the chair of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise, was interrogated about their power and influence (but not a single question about their extensive interests in the Swedish defense industry).

During the conversation he revealed his “close dialogue with politicians regardless of party affiliation” and how he, without any middle men, can just pick up the phone and discuss current affairs with the prime minister and the opposition leader. This close cozy relationship between the Wallenbergs and leading politicians is a tradition that goes back a couple of generations.

It is obvious that the political leaders are merely acting as obedient puppets, with the mission of steering government policy in a direction approved by the financial hierarchy of which the Wallenbergs are an important part.

It was recently reported that Jacob Wallenberg, together with former European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström, and former liberal-conservative minister for finance Anders Borg, will be coaching members of the opposition party Vänsterpartiet (the Left Party) on how to govern Sweden in a future possible government together with the Social Democrats!2

The Left Party was interestingly known as the Left Party the Communists (VPK) before 1990, with an ideology clearly not compatible with Wallenberg’s monopoly capitalist world view. But nowadays this has been hollowed out. The party functions more like a decoy to attract and disarm critics from the left than as a real opposing force.

The Green Party (Miljöpartiet) went through a similar technocrat make-over before they were ready to “govern” together with the Social Democrats between 2014 and 2022. This shows how irrelevant the democratic system has become. It's largely just theater.

But the Wallenberg family doesn’t only act upon their own business interests. They are part of an international network of “world-improvers”—that can be labelled as the global oligarchy.

Jacob Wallenberg (as well as Cecilia Malmström) are members of the Trilateral Commission (founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller), and Jacob’s cousin Marcus sits on the steering committee of the Bilderberg Group. They were both elected Global Leaders of Tomorrow by World Economic Forum in 1993. Their politician puppets are connected to these networks as well.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is a member of the Trilateral Commission and participated in Bilderberg in 2023, while current Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson participated in 2019. They have been groomed and bred to fulfill the needs of their overlords.

At their annual meeting in Washington D.C. 4-6 April, the Trilateral Commission “brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including members of the Trump Administration”, and “thinkers on the right and left” to “foster understanding, bridge divides, build new relationships, and foster international cooperation.”3

Scott Bessent and CFRs chairman David Rubenstein at Trilateral Commissions annual meeting in Washington D.C.

The Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, was among the participating members from the Trump Administration. As a former partner of Soros Fund Management and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, he is part of the “ global club”.

The theme was “An Era of Revolutions”, indicating our transformative times with Donald Trump as the “Great Disruptor”.4

On the agenda was the dramatic geopolitical shifts happening on the world stage and subjects like “Ukraine War and the Future of European Security”, “The Artificial Intelligence Revolution & The Global Economy”, “Soft Power in the Age of Trump”, “Cryptocurrency: A Status Update”, “North America on the Rocks”, “Neurotechnologies and the Battle for Your Brain”, and “Technology in the Military Domain”.

It is highly likely that these topics will also be discussed during the Bilderberg meeting.

It is obvious that big changes are on the horizon. We are in the midst of what UN Secretary General António Guterres has labelled the “Age of Chaos”.5 Since the Trilateralists also had a session to celebrate the “80th anniversary of the end of World War II,” we can see where this is going.

Preparing and profiting on war

An exercise for a possible devastating Bioterrorist Attack on 4 July 2025 was held last year. It is one of many options, all leading to a major global conflict.

Last week, the Wallenberg family announced their intention to build a new ammunition factory for the Swedish Armed Forces.6 The family has huge interests in the Swedish defense industry, which has boomed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Sweden’s entry into NATO. The Wallenberg-controlled SAAB (a leading Swedish aerospace and defense company) has secured a number of contracts with NATO-countries, and also delivers Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning (AI / ML) Models to the U.S. Department of Defense.7

During World War II, the Wallenbergs supplied both sides of the war. As described by Adam Lebor in his excellent book Tower of Basel, “…the Wallenberg brothers would use Enskilda Bank to play both sides, always making sure to harvest enormous profits along the way”. This would also guarantee that their banking empire would “survive and thrive” regardless of the outcome.8

Donald Trump with the Swedish delegation to the White House 2018 (with Jacob and Marcus Wallenberg to the left of the President and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfvén right behind).

The same logic applies today. Jacob Wallenberg (grandson of Marcus "Dodde" Wallenberg Jr.) stated in the aforementioned interview, when asked why they had supported Trump's inauguration ceremony, that “we have a strong need for a relationship with the United States and the presidential administration, regardless of which administration it is”… He added that “we don’t always like what all leaders do, but we still have to have relationships with them”.

And why wouldn’t the Wallenbergs like Donald Trump and his hardline rhetoric? Trump’s demand for a rise of 5 % of the gross domestic product on defense spending for NATO-countries means excellent business opportunities.9 The Wallenberg family is ready to deliver, and their obedient puppets prepare the way.

As I wrote in my article Externalization of the Money Masters, 2025 marks a crucial year as the “General Assembly of the Hierarchy” according to Alice Bailey’s Neo-Theosophist writings will decide when the Masters of the Hierarchy will start to externalize and start to operate in the open.

Is it a mere coincidence that the Bilderberg meeting takes place at the exact same time as the full moon during “the Christ Festival”, a festival initiated by Alice Bailey’s organisation Lucis Trust to celebrate “the spiritual potential of humanity to unify the personal will with the Will of God”.10 June 11th also happens to be Lucis Trust’s World Invocation Day, a world day of prayer and meditation preparing ground for the reappearance of “the Christ”.

Could this be a reference to the rise of an AI God or Cyber Christ promising to save us from the Age of Chaos, and the oligarchy externalising its power?

As I write in Temple of Solomon, Bailey's ideology has many disturbing connections with the British Round Table Movement, which has birthed groups like CFR, Chatham House, Bilderberg and the Trilateral Commission with the aim of fomenting a “one world accounting system” built on technological control of every human subject on Earth under the supervision of bodies like the Bank of International Settlements.

