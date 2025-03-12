Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by BlazeTV Staff, theblaze.com

Last spring when America was sadly still under the former regime, Biden and Harris via the EPA funneled $7 billion into a ghost fund called “the United Climate Fund.”

“This was all part of a $20 billion jackpot from the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that was tacked in and tucked in so you could really find it in the so-called 'Inflation Reduction Act’ that had nothing to do with reducing inflation — nothing; it was a scam,” says Glenn Beck.

“They sold us climate salvation, but what it really was was robbery.”

Where did the money go?

A “black hole” of legal fees, vague solar promises, and political insiders, says Glenn.

For example, “we find out that they were funneling cash to Power Forward Communities,”’ which was tied to former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams (D).

Before receiving a $2 billion grant, “she had only raised $100!” says Glenn in shock. “That’s all she could raise for her own organization.”

According to an EPA whistleblower, the money was “an insurance policy against Trump winning.”

“All it was was a desperate cash-dump before the clock ran out. They were giving it to their friends. … DOGE blew the lid off this thing,” Glenn explains, calling it “calculated theft.”

What’s been the cost to American taxpayers?

When Glenn crunched the numbers, the $20 billion fund amounts to $240 per household.

And actually, “take $240 per family and then just add the interest rate that we're going to be paying China for that borrowed cash,” says Glenn. When it’s all said and done, “it's going to be a lot more than [$240].”

“That's groceries, gas, your kids' school supplies — gone! Where did it go? Stacey Abrams’ big pockets,” he continues, calling the scandal bigger than some of the United States’ most historic fiascoes.

He reminds us that the Teapot Dome scandal of 1920 is still taught in schools today. The debacle cost the U.S. “in today's adjusted dollars $400 million.”

“$400 million — and we're still teaching about that scandal. This is $20 billion,” he says.

In 2025, “you will be working … from January 1 to April 19 just to pay your taxes,” Glenn laments, “and what happened to those dollars? … I don't know, Stacey Abrams stuffed it in her big butt someplace, and money is shooting out. To whom, I don't know.”

Besides Biden and Harris, who else is behind this scandal? To hear Glenn’s thoughts, watch the clip above.

