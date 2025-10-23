By Food Babe

There is something you urgently need to know. All of the progress we’ve made in in the last few months–with states passing laws that will soon ban and label harmful chemicals from our food–is now in serious jeopardy.

Big Food & Chemical corporations have been quietly orchestrating their next move behind the scenes…

And now they’ve made a big play.

They just launched a new group posing as a consumer-advocacy campaign for ingredient transparency, but its real goal is to block states from banning food additives. (1)

This industry-funded front group is shamefully calling themselves “Americans for Ingredient Transparency” with the handle “@safeingredients” on social media.

This name sure sounds nice on paper, which was very clever on their part – and goes hand in hand with their mission to pull the wool over the eyes of the American public and undo all of the grassroots work that we have been doing.

The goal of this group is to undermine all of the Governors who have bravely enacted state legislation to get chemicals out of our food.

Dozens of states have pending bills to ban harmful food chemicals, and several states have already passed historical legislation–such as West Virginia’s upcoming ban on artificial dyes and other additives, California’s new legislation to remove ultra-processed food from schools and a new Texas law requiring warning labels on ingredients banned in other countries.

These state actions are how we are winning the war against Big Food.

For example – It would be a logistical nightmare for a food company like PepsiCo to remove ingredients or add warning labels to Gatorade and Doritos in just one state.

This is why food corporations will really need to make the changes nationwide to comply with one state’s regulations.

The reason why the industry wants a “federal standard” instead of these state laws is because they know that it takes much longer to create federal regulations. There is so much red tape and politics involved, that it can take decades.

This will essentially allow Big Food to continue poisoning Americans for years on end.

This could expand beyond food as well…

They could feasibly undo any state regulations on PFAS, BPA, or other harmful chemicals.

Julie Gunlock is leading this group–and once you find out who she is, you’ll be disgusted.

Julie is a long-time pro-chemical, pro-GMO, pro-industry, and pesticide-loving apologist who wrote an an entire book mocking Americans who care about harmful chemicals in our food.

She thinks moms should feed their babies Roundup-tainted Cheerios and keep unnecessary ingredients like Titanium Dioxide in our food (even though it’s banned in Europe due to cancer risk).

This is who we’re supposed to trust to lead the way towards a safer food system??? Give me a break.

If you’ve read my book Feeding You Lies, you’re already aware that this is one of the main ways that food and chemical corporations keep their poisons on the market.

This is how corporate spin works:

Create a “consumer” group with millions of dollars in industry funding. Give it a wholesome name that that sounds nice on paper. Quietly lobby to undo food safety regulations. Keep toxic poisons on the market. Case closed!

Consumer Reports was fast to call this group out.

Let’s be clear: “Americans for Ingredient Transparency” was not created to help consumers. It was created to confuse them.

When Big Food feels threatened by states demanding cleaner food, they form fake “grassroots” groups to fight back.

Thankfully there are those of us who know the truth and don’t believe for one second that Pepsico, Coca-Cola, General Mills, and all of these billion-dollar corporations are banding together to save American’s health.

We are not going to stand for this.

But please know we are in for a fight.

The best way to fight back is to expose them for who they really are!

Please share this with everyone you know.

We know their playbook now, and we cannot let them win.

