After Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intentionally sabotaged the recent ceasefire agreement in order to resume his long plotted Rafah campaign last week, Biden halted one shipment of US bombs headed for Israel. The only reason “the pause” on the US weapons latest bomb delivery occurred, was simply to provide an illusion that the Biden regime “cares” about the ongoing Gaza carnage during an election year to stop the bleeding of his political base – young pro-Palestinian protesting voters and the Midwest’s swing state Arab population.

Bibi’s response to Biden’s first attempt ever to withhold aid was to defiantly proceed with his IDF offensive into Rafah, regardless. His latest “fuck you” refusal toward the weak Biden clown show, masquerading as the US presidential administration, has the Middle East war racing unimpeded towards growing regional turned world war. The melodrama queen martyr Netanyahu stated last week:

If we must stand alone, we shall stand alone. If we must, we shall fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than our fingernails, and with that strength of spirit, with God’s help, together we shall be victorious.

One major indication that Bibi’s previous cocksure bravado last December declaring Israeli forces had successfully neutralized Hamas’ command structure in northern Gaza is now clearly false.

The fact that last weekend Israel was forced to resume fighting in northern Gaza, only shows that Bibi’s earlier claim was either foolishly premature or an outright lie, and based on his history, most likely the latter.

On Saturday May 11th, Israel relaunched its ground invasion in north Gaza. On Sunday and Monday videos emerged amidst the deadly chaos depicting Palestinian families in the Jabalya refugee camp running for their lives, in desperate effort to escape Israeli drones, artillery shelling and automatic gunfire in the background. Civilians were observed on foot leaving a UN school in the refugee camp amidst the heavy explosions. IDF tanks were threatening the safety of these fleeing thousands of children and their families that had taken shelter in the schools within the refugee camp. According to ambulance personnel, Israeli soldiers indiscriminately shot at ambulances and civilians trying to escape.

As always, the IDF military claimed it had announced its warning for civilians to leave Jabalya camp to another camp location in west North Gaza City in response to a supposed intelligence report that Hamas militants had “reassembled” in north Gaza. This was Israel’s reported excuse for renewed IDF fighting in the north. Bottom-line, cocky Bibi the Butcher was wrong, claiming months earlier in December that Hamas was defeated with only four battalions left in the south Gaza city of Rafah. Moreover, it serves as more clear-cut evidence that Israel’s mighty military forces are unable to defeat Hamas. On Sunday May 12th on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” for the first time, even US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cast doubt that Israel will be able to ultimately destroy Hamas, framing it:

Israel is on the trajectory potentially to inherit an insurgency with many armed Hamas left or if it [Hamas] leaves [Gaza, there will be] a vacuum filled by chaos, filled by anarchy, and probably refilled by Hamas.

With more than 300,000 Palestinians fleeing Rafah this last week avoiding the ground invasion crossfire, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees on Monday May 13th stated on X:

In north #Gaza bombardments & other evacuation orders have created more displacement & fear for thousands of families. There’s nowhere to go. There’s NO safety without a #ceasefire.

The day before on Sunday May 12th, commissioner general of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X:

Since the war began, most people in Gaza have moved multiple times: on average once a month. They desperately sought safety that they never found. Some have no choice but to stay in bombed out @UNRWA shelters. The claim of ‘safe zones’ is false and misleading. No place is safe in #Gaza. Period.

And just as many of us suspected, Joe Biden is still Israel’s ball-less eunuch lapdog operating for his globalist masters in their unholy crusade to wipe Palestinians and Palestine off the face of the earth. On Tuesday May 14th, Braindead informed Congress that the next billion-dollar weapons are heading off to Israel, to further aid this pariah rogue state in its relentless genocidal slaughter, as its bloody invasion of Rafah continues. On top of this latest giveaway to Israel reported on Tuesday, it comes less than four days after late on Friday May 10th, the State Department’s delayed investigative findings quietly confirmed what the world knew for months. According to the Middle East Eye , the State Department concluded:

There are reasonable grounds to believe Israel on several occasions used American-supplied weapons ‘inconsistent’ with international humanitarian law.

So, after the US government found reasonable evidence indicating that Israel violates humanitarian law with US supplied weapons, while Israel defies the US continuing its Rafah ground invasion, despite Biden pausing the next bomb shipment, on Tuesday we learn that Biden has again rewarded a criminal Jewish State, sending a billion more in weapons. This is so egregious, making absolutely no moral or legal sense whatsoever, unless Israel’s higher paygrade in this lawless world entitles it to continue using US weapons to complete its genocide in Gaza. That’s the only logical conclusion. Again, America’s dementia-ridden White House weakling submits every time to the Khazarian mafia pecking order, obviously deferring to Bibi as an anointed Rothschild Khazarian mafia chieftain.

A Wednesday May 15th Associated Press article states:

The [$1 billion US] package disclosed Tuesday includes about $700 million for tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles and $60 million in mortar rounds, the congressional aides said.

Now while still riding high off Bibi’s recent “victory,” sucking its US “Golden Calf” dry, comes the latest PR announcement from Israel. On Monday May 13th, Israeli government spokesman Avi Hyman insists that 14,000 Hamas terrorists and only 16,000 civilians have been killed since October 7th last year. Hyman sanctimoniously scolded the world for blindly accepting previous “inflated” figures released by the Palestinian health ministry with its latest number over 35,000 (that includes both identified and unidentified arriving at hospitals), 5,000 more than Avi’s “official” Israeli count. Hyman maintains that Israel has been globally condemned, wrongly accused and victimized by Hamas controlled Palestinian health ministry’s “fake and fabricated” numbers, adding:

We would expect everyone to now take these figures as a genuine estimate from a free democratic country that fights in strict accordance with the laws of armed conflict in one of the most challenging urban warfare scenarios in history. In reality, Israel is setting the new gold standard for urban warfare with what appears to be the lowest civilian-to-combatant casualty ratio in history.

Apparently also on Monday, the same day Israel released its lower estimated casualty count, the UN revealed its also revised lowered death toll, based on only fully identified cases. According to CNN:

The [UN’s] fully identified death toll comprises of 7,797 children, 4,959 women, 1,924 elderly, and 10,006 men.

As a result of incurring the overwhelming wrath of the increasingly appalled global nation majority and all decent people everywhere on earth, calling Israel out for its blatantly evil genocide, especially for the fatal majority of innocent Palestinian children and women, Israel has recalibrated its PR machine to answer and refute this charge. Moreover, Israel now has the audacity to boast that the Jewish State painstakingly ensures its Gaza war actually has the lowest civilian casualty rate in all of history’s wars. You can’t make up this demonically false shit.

Again, we are dealing with a group of people that are proven masters of deception for over a millennium that have effectively used falsehoods as their unscrupulous, twisted propaganda weapon to literally get away with rape, murder and plunder, more so within this last century than any prior time. These evildoers plaguing humanity are tightening their noose around our necks through nonstop lies in virtually every domain of reality – history, religion, science, education, medicine, politics, economics and mass media. Virtually everything we’ve been taught in Satan’s world to allegedly be true is actually false.

Look how Israel’s owned and controlled US Congress recently made it a hate crime to dare criticize its ungodly bloodbath against Palestinians as falsely conflated antisemitism. And now these masterful deceivers are telling the world that they are the most scrupulous at preserving innocent civilian lives in the fog of war than any other war in human history. Its latest PR propaganda manipulation is geared to get the world to back off and let it finish its agenda wiping out all the Palestinian people right under our stench-filled noses, disregarding our very eyes watching so many thousands brutally die. For what? It’s unbelievable how these Satanic worshippers continue being able to prevail with total immunity in their inverse, upside-down world where good to them is actually evil, and evil to them is actually good. Again, they are such experienced masters at this demonic game, and is why they still hold such impugn, seemingly unchallenged power in this world.

Again, this is just one more in-our-face reminder of who rules our planet. The Zionist Rothschild City of London moneychangers have been granted supreme power by Satan to rule over this earthly devil’s dominion, through follow-the-money, usury debt-theft control system, and are not about to let anyone or anything stop them from plunging humanity right off their Armageddon depopulation cliff.

Everything presented as mainstream media news today has an underlying false hidden agenda behind it, because we live in an age of lawless deception and rampantly unchecked evil, where a total absence of ethics is played out daily before our eyes on this chessboard stage of geopolitics cloak and daggery. Be it another world war timed with the planned economy crash and CBDC “Great Reset,” or the next bioweapon pandemic (H5N1 bird flu) via the WHO’s latest Pandemic Agreement aka medical dictatorship, an increasing number of discerning minds have learned some recent harsh lessons. Though still a minority, enough of us are now onto the elites’ genocidal wet dream, and “won’t be fooled again” by the “same as the old boss,” be it the WHO or Satan himself.

