Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Sean Moran

Ex-Georgia House Rep. Stacey Abrams said this week that she received $2 billion from Former President Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to greenwash home appliances in what some have likened to an alleged Democratic “vote buying” scheme.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin recently revealed that the Biden-era EPA passed through $20 billion in “gold bars,” or grants, to leftist groups. The Abrams-linked Power Forward Communities received $2 billion as part of these grants, a sum amounting to “20 million times the organization’s reported revenue,” according to the EPA.

“Stacey Abrams’ Power Forward Communities received $2 BILLION to be a pass through entity for Biden EPA’s $20 billion ‘gold bar’ scheme,” Zeldin wrote in an X post in mid-February. “They reported just $100 in total revenue after their founding in late 2023.”

Abrams — a Democrat who infamously lost two Georgia gubernatorial runs — took to MSNBC in early March to claim that there was nothing nefarious about Power Forward Communities receiving billions of dollars in taxpayer funds.

“In 2023 and 2024, I led a program called Revitalizing Desoto,” she told the network, explaining that she worked to help those in South Georgia replace their inefficient appliances with more energy-efficient models.

Abrams said that based on the success of this endeavor, a coalition of organizations came together to “let us invest the money of America to lower the cost of Americans.”

Steve Milloy, who served on President Donald Trump’s first-term EPA transition team, described the Abrams-linked “grift” as a “vote buying” ploy akin to the Obama-era “Obama phones.”

“The EPA-Stacey Abrams grift revealed: @staceyabrams just told MSBNC’s @chrislhayes that the Biden EPA gave her $2 billion to buy people new home appliances to reduce electric bills. So Democrats upgraded vote buying from Obama phones to Biden refrigerators,” Milloy wrote on X.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.