By Makia Freeman

The 7 requirements of technocracy are being played out. Learn what they are and how they will affect you. Find out how the aims and methodology of technocracy are similar to Communism, how “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars” says the same thing, and how the Smart Grid, CBDCs, 5G and IoT fit into this.

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute and Odysee.

