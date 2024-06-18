by Ben Swann’s Truth in Media & Jimmy Dore

Executive Summary: Investigative journalist Ben Swann has compiled substantial evidence demonstrating that the Israeli government was aware well in advance that Hamas was planning the October 7th attacks. Israel knew when and where it was going to happen. Not only did Egypt warn Israel and the IDF had collected their own intelligence, but Hamas was staging obvious military exercises leading up to the fateful date. The dance party near the Palestinian border wall was authorized despite the initial rejection of the event it due to safety concerns. Dore said that the point of the attack was to gain public support for invading Gaza.

View Source

