by Mike LaChance

There may be hope for America’s future, after all.

While college students have become known for being woke and are often shown in the media doing nothing but leading protests, one group of students has given up spring break to help rebuild homes in North Carolina where many areas are still reeling from Hurricane Helene.

This is great experience for these students, too. Everyone should learn how to build things and some basic construction.

Winston Salem State students are among the wave of volunteers helping communities in western North Carolina, spending their spring break hard at work to help people rebuild.

“I can’t imagine what these people went through with having everything they had just lost in the blink of an eye without any control of theirs,” said Cayla Parrott, a sophomore.

They’re part of a ministry called Chi Alpha that can be found on multiple college campuses. They’re working alongside nonprofits like Building Compassion, which has been organizing those efforts.

“We’ve got other teams that are down closer to the river bottoms, and they’re literally doing all kinds of different work,” said Frank Frankovsky of Building Compassion. “From standing up retaining walls that got undermined to rebuilding trailer homes and stuff, just whatever the community needs. It’s been almost six months since Helene made landfall, and there’s plenty of work that still needs to be done.

Twitter/X user Matt Van Swol, who lives in one of the affected areas of the state, posted this video on his account:

#BREAKING: Hundreds of college students from across the country are using their Spring Break to rebuild homes in Western North Carolina. Teenage students are traveling from as far away as New Mexico to put on Tyvek suits, clean up, and rebuild dozens of homes. AMAZING!!! pic.twitter.com/NDALmEYeNA — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 21, 2025 This is the America we need, young people working hard, rebuilding, and helping others instead of protesting nonsense. More of this, less of the entitled victim mindset! — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 21, 2025

America needs more of this. President Trump should encourage more young people to get involved in this way.

