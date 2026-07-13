By Jason Christoff

Battered woman’s syndrome (BWS) is a legal defense in some countries. BWS is when an abused woman breaks mentally and finally kills her abusive partner. Although the abused woman kills or severely injures her abusive partner, this legal defense of battered woman’s syndrome sits as way to justify the kill or injury. This legal defense I agree with.

In psychology, the mental break that a woman encounters, when she finally fights back and kills (or injures) her abusive partner, often happens in situations where the abuse eased up or slowed down. This allowed the woman to regain her mental footing and strength, to fully understand what was happening. Once the woman regains her mental and physical resilience, she quickly realizes that it’s necessary to fight back to save her own life.

Just so we’re clear, the most effective way to control another human being (as is documented through the characteristics of physical abuse and battered woman’s syndrome) isn’t constant abuse that never ends or abuse that is constantly escalating. The most effective abuse-based control protocols involve intense periods of abuse intermingled with periods of love bombing, apology and peaceful outreach (often referred to as the honeymoon stage)...as can be observed in this list.

Any decrease in the frequency of abuse or a honeymoon phase that’s too long, can often trigger an awakening and rebellion inside the abuse victim. The abuse victim is often activated to push back when the abuse doesn’t follow the appropriate ups and downs associated with maximum control. Although this seems counterintuitive, that a decrease in abuse often triggers the abuse victim to find their footing, this gives us great insight into why government and media act as they do....in regards to abusing and terrorizing the general public at regular intervals. It’s almost like we (as abuse victims) know that another terror-based attack is coming our way (from media and government), if we’re starting to find peace, tranquility and personal growth in our lives once again.

I think you know exactly what I’m talking about, this feeling of impending doom we get today, if things start feeling normal and peaceful again for too long a period. That’s when we start to intuitively feel that the corrupt government and inverted media will start at us once again, to give us the propaganda-based beat-down and terror infusion that they’re now famous for. They are a satanic duo, that’s for sure.

In short, to keep an abuse victim under control and slave like, the abuse must be consistent, given at intervals where the abuse victim can’t regain their mental or physical resilience. Keeping an abuse victim fully under your spell for long periods of time (or even in perpetuity) is a science onto itself, which the media and most world governments have mastered.

Again, this abusive psychology isn’t lost on the ruling groups of this world, in the way that humans are most efficiently farmed, exploited and controlled down here on planet mental asylum.

This is the exact reason as to why our mental and physical abuse is consistent and the honeymoon phase not excessively long, when it comes to the treatment we receive at the hands of our government and media abusers. The people ruling us from the shadows understand that they have no choice but to be consistent and cyclical with our abuse, or a mass public awakening and rebellion will commence.

Our abuse is constant but that just means it becomes normalized and harder to recognize. Do you remember some of the highlights of your ongoing abuse and terror over the decades, at the hands of our media and government abusers? Here’s some of their greatest fear campaigns below, which of course have to be intertwined with honeymoon phases....which in turn are essential for maximizing abuse victim control.

This list represents just a sliver of our ongoing terror and fear-based abuse......ISIS, IS, ISIL, terrorists, Al-Qaeda, Ebola, coronavirus, Zika, swine flu, measles, SARS, bird flu, Avian flu, Muslims, killer bees, HIV, AIDS, communism, the Soviet Union, Khmer Rouge, sunlight, the unvaccinated, the devil, Satan, sin, hell, sleeper cells, illegal immigrants, rape gangs, Osama Bin Laden, saturated fat, polio, SARS-COV2, the hole in the ozone layer, high cholesterol, salt, high blood pressure, COVID, global warming, climate change, acid rain, cancer, ticks, rising sea levels, West Nile virus, Charlie Hebdo, 9/11, the flesh eating disease, yellow fever, mosquitoes, shingles, mad cow, Avian bird flu, Y2K, e-coli, the new normal, the cold war, the iron curtain, the shoe bomber, masks, the gas shortage, listeria, anthrax, Epstein-Barr, MTHFR, Jeffery Epstein, 6 feet apart, Trump, not enough inclusion and equity, H1N1, the insurrection, the flu, the war on terror, gun control, bump stocks, ceremonial knives. community standards, Brexit, stock market crash, AR-15’s, whooping cough, tainted blood, Lyme, the red scare, non-maskers, a rise in cases, fake news, Iran hostages, Saddam Hussein, CV-19, a vaccine shortage, weapons of mass destruction, Ayatollah Khomeini, unprotected sex, ICBM’s, the Taliban, masks worn below the nose, WW III, the DNC emails, Oct 7th, antisemites, impeachment, COVID deniers, conspiracy theorists, science deniers, fringe groups, hate speech, Russian collusion, misinformation, disinformation, viruses, variants, gain of function viruses, bioweapons, the Wuhan lab, the death is real, the Asian killer hornets, people’s breath that carries the virus, North Korea, Iran is 2 weeks away from having nuclear weapons, the danger of not walking with the arrows at the grocery store, China, the AI race, the anti-Christ, global boiling, heat waves, mass inflation etc, etc..

You’re being abused at the perfect frequency and given this exact psychological-abuse formula, which breeds the perfect PTSD-trauma-based mind control slave. This is why a good percentage of the public are now acting like perpetual abuse victims and battered women.

From the media propaganda of acid rain to the hole in the ozone layer and from West Nile Virus to the newest COVID variant......the playbook is always the same. Keep Joe and Jane Public in fear, keep the abuse rolling and keep them under control.

Form 9/11 to Pearl Harbor and from The Strait of Hormuz soap opera to the COVID lockdowns.....the ruling group is constantly weaponizing abusive human psychology against everyone. And just for the record......9/11, Pearl Harbor, the attack on Iran and the COVID lockdowns were all purposely organized by the ruling group in order to keep us in this terror-based abuse cycle.

Government and media collude with each other on a regular basis, to constantly abuse us, so we can’t find our mental and physical resilience again. Your perpetual fear, abuse and terror are not accidents and aren’t a chance happening. It’s all just a simple psychological formula used by all abusers, against their abuse victims, to keep their victims under a very tight spell of dominance, exploitation and slavery.

Watch my documentary PLANET MIND CONTROL, so you can finally understand how the average person is easily tricked into believing that a hyper abusive government and media duo are looking out for their best interests. It’s time to break the spell. It’s time to put the garbage to the curb.

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