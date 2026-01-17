The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TomNearBoston's avatar
TomNearBoston
2h

If basic economics still applied, empty houses would be pretty crappy "assets" for the banks to be left holding, and they'd bribe, er, support policies that would get more folks back into home ownership.

But do basic economics still apply if the big big bosses want the population poor, demoralized, and easily controlled?

Reply
Share
svartberg's avatar
svartberg
3h

People will have to chose between erting or sleeping.. and who decide. The central banks....

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture