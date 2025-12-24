Etienne Note: A Christmas song proving we don’t need “Government” to deliver charity around the word.

From Wikipedia:

“Do They Know It’s Christmas?“ is a charity song written in 1984 by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise money for the 1983–1985 famine in Ethiopia. It was first recorded by Band Aid, a supergroup assembled by Geldof and Ure consisting of popular British and Irish musicians, in a single day at Sarm West Studios in Notting Hill, London, in November 1984.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas?” was released in the UK on 7 December 1984. It entered the UK singles chart at number one, where it remained for five weeks, becoming Christmas number one. It sold a million copies in the first week, making it the fastest-selling single in UK chart history until Elton John‘s “Candle in the Wind 1997“. UK sales passed three million by 1985. The song also reached number one in 13 other countries. In the US, it fell short of the top ten in the Billboard Hot 100, but sold an estimated 2.5 million copies by 1985. It had sold 11.7 million copies worldwide by 1989 and 3.8 million in the UK by 2017.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas?” raised £8 million for Ethiopia within a year, far exceeding Geldof’s hopes. The success inspired other charity singles, such as “We Are the World“ (1985) by USA for Africa, and charity events such as Comic Relief and the 1985 Live Aid concert. Some critics and musicians said the song misrepresented Africa as barren or ignorant and that its lyrics contains factual inaccuracies; Ure said it was secondary to the purpose of raising money for the cause.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas?” was rerecorded and rereleased with different musicians in 1989, 2004 and 2014. The 1989 and 2004 versions also raised funds for famine relief, All three reached number one in the UK, and the 1989 and 2004 versions were Christmas number ones. The 2004 version sold 1.8 million copies. A new mix, combining elements of the previous versions, was released in 2024 for the 40th anniversary.

