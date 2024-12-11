by the-sun

CHINA has unveiled unbreakable, spherical robo-cops which have been seen rolling around cities - ready to catch criminals.

The AI-powered bot beasts are capable of not only stopping crime, but somehow detecting it too.

acy Policy

6

China has unveiled its all-terrain spherical robo-cops

6

The RT-G was seen accompanied by law enforcement around a cityCredit: Newsflare

6

The spherical robots are said to be relatively unbreakableCredit: Twitter

6

Chinese robotics company Logon Technology unveiled the RT-G autonomous spherical robot in a "technological breakthrough" the other month.

And despite people believing it was all a bizarre marketing stunt, RT-G bots have actually been spotted the streets of China alongside human cops.

Footage shows one of the beast balls rolling round a city, carefully patrolling for any potential crime that could occur.

The spheres are designed to assist - and eventually replace humans - in dangerous environments and situations involving crime.

The ball beast is able to operate both on land and in water, making it practically unstoppable.

It can also withstand a whopping four tonnes of impact damage to prevent criminals from trying to cover their tracks and kill it.

Despite the RT-G only being able to reach a fairly slow speed of 22mph, it does weigh a back-breaking 125kg.

The RT-G can also be equipped with non-fatal police gear like net guns, tear gas sprayers, some grenades, loudspeakers and sound wave dispersal devices.

Continue reading...

Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation!

We Goofed! Our discount code for 20% didn’t work on December 8th so we are extending the 20% discount until midnight on Thursday, December 12th!

Celebrate the season with special discounts:

20% off from December 5th-12 th with the code Liberty20

15% off from December 13th-16th with the code Liberty15

10% off from December 17th until Christmas with the code Liberty10

Shop for unique books and gifts now at Government-Scam.com/store and make this holiday season extra special!