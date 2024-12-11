BALL & ORDER China unveils all-terrain SPHERICAL robocops to chase down, bludgeon & catch criminals using net-launching cannons
Watch unbelievable footage of the ball beast below
CHINA has unveiled unbreakable, spherical robo-cops which have been seen rolling around cities - ready to catch criminals.
The AI-powered bot beasts are capable of not only stopping crime, but somehow detecting it too.
China has unveiled its all-terrain spherical robo-cops
The RT-G was seen accompanied by law enforcement around a cityCredit: Newsflare
The spherical robots are said to be relatively unbreakableCredit: Twitter
Chinese robotics company Logon Technology unveiled the RT-G autonomous spherical robot in a "technological breakthrough" the other month.
And despite people believing it was all a bizarre marketing stunt, RT-G bots have actually been spotted the streets of China alongside human cops.
Footage shows one of the beast balls rolling round a city, carefully patrolling for any potential crime that could occur.
The spheres are designed to assist - and eventually replace humans - in dangerous environments and situations involving crime.
The ball beast is able to operate both on land and in water, making it practically unstoppable.
It can also withstand a whopping four tonnes of impact damage to prevent criminals from trying to cover their tracks and kill it.
Despite the RT-G only being able to reach a fairly slow speed of 22mph, it does weigh a back-breaking 125kg.
The RT-G can also be equipped with non-fatal police gear like net guns, tear gas sprayers, some grenades, loudspeakers and sound wave dispersal devices.
