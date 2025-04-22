by Laura Kasner and TriTorch

1986: Film ‘Rain Man’ Slated to Begin Production | Congress Grants Immunity Protection to Vaccine Makers Against Injection Damage | Vaccine Schedule & Autism Explodes

Although Inspired by a Savant, Writer Barry Marrow Inexplicably Made Rain Man’s Ray Autistic

Crime in Progress: CDC Vaccine Schedule 2025 | Source

1988: ‘Rain Man’ Detonated Into the Zeitgeist—Introducing Autism to a Largely Unaware Population

Formalizing autism was an equally crucial and delicate needle to thread so it had to be given to the hardest hitting movie star on the planet at the time—Tom Cruise:

Due to its rarity, before Rain Man hit the Box Office, few had ever even heard of the condition. After it’s introduction, diagnoses skyrocket right along with the vaccine schedule.

(It’s worth noting that once immunity was granted for all vaccines and the phase three trials are passed for any given one, the pharmaceutical companies no longer had or have to bother much with quality assurance because no one was looking over their shoulder.)

1986 - 2025 Autism Swarm: Follow The Money (Show Me the Money!)

If you ever wondered why doctors can get so hostile when you refuse to let them inject this toxic waste into your children - even going so far as cutting you from their patient list completely - it’s because they are paid by their insurance companies in batches to do so. When you simply say no thank you you’re messing up their percentages and putting their lake house payments in jeopardy. (Why are they paid in percentages? So the doctors will eject you for not complying. The media then picks up the story and shames you as an idiotic anti-vaxxor in order to continue the malicious inverted narrative.)

Why are they paid so handsomely for this madness? It isn’t to protect your child against disease but to permanently wreck their health in order to make them lifelong customers of the medical sickness complex. The money flows from the insurance and pharmaceutical corporations who are all owned by BlackRock via your 401k, meaning they act as - and essentially are - a single entity:

Some doctors have hundreds of patients. Those $400 bonuses can add up fast.

To punctuate the above graph here a (hero!) vaccine skeptic doctor refused that money. And what happened when pressed by his medical board to prove that his no-vaccine plan for his adolescent patients was as safe as the CDC schedule? Turns out it was essentially 99% less damaging based on every metric he could measure. His license was revoked for his trouble (this one is a must watch if you have yet to see it):

And here is the worst most treacherous aspect of all of this: while your doctor is happy to either accept beaucoup bucks or eject you from the premises should you decline their injecting your child with this poison, according to the following doctors your backstabbing MD has had zero training on vaccines…with exception to the viral grand lie that they are the safe and effective saviors of mankind (and that they will get paid mountains for shoving them over and over again in your child’s arm). Watch:

Autism, Rain Man, Propaganda, Influence, Hypnosis, Subliminal Concordance

Future generations will look back on TV as the lead in the water pipes that slowly drove the Romans mad

—Kurt Vonnegut (more on this here)

The 1988 Film Rain Man was the public relations & interference arm of the pharmaceutical branch of Hollywood, Rained down from Tinseltown to cover for the pending explosion in autism:

Afterall, something’s got to set right their past Brady Bunch wrongs

Brady Bunch on the mildness of the measles: ‘slight temperature, a lot of dots, and a great big smile.’ ‘Smile?’ ‘He’s off school for a few days.’

—

’Boy this is the life isn’t it?’

’Yeah, if you have get sick you sure can’t beat measles’

—Brady Bunch, S01-E13, Dec 26, 1969

This was ripped of TV and YouTube as it exquisitely showcased the non-danger of measles before 50 years of pharmaceutical terrorism had rewritten our cultural mindset:

That’s right, it’s been venom lies all the way down…………………………

Autism, Putting the Pieces Back Together: Stop Vaccinating & Give Overflowing Love

Cynthia Nevison: Wealthy Californian’s solved the riddle, stopped vaccinating their kids and autism rates plummeted:

How to repair the damage:

1st Stop vaccinating

2nd

Reacting like the following mom to the monstrous damage the globalists gleefully inflict is the absolute last thing they want. This is a spiritual war and they are emotional vampires that thrive on causing harm. Strike back and make them choke on love & happiness:

All the Best to All of You on this Resurrection Weekend,

TriTorch

Continue reading...

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the Government-Scam.com/Store.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” + Liberator flash drive + Larken Rose’s The Most Dangerous Superstition + Art of Liberty Foundation Stickers delivered anywhere in the world. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.