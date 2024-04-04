Autism: censored pandemic

Autism is practically non-existent in unvaccinated populations such as the Amish.

If we apply the 2018-2020 trend to 2024, the ratio is 1:24. Even worse in boys: possibly 1:20. Compare with 1:20,000 in the 50s. 1000x more!

The CDC stopped counting for a reason: the panic might give votes to candidates like Bobby Kennedy Jr. to force the CDC to finally publish the real cause of autism.

Trying to cover the sun with a finger?

18 Dec 2007. Globalists tried to hide the autism tsunami by normalizing it with UN’s April 2nd World Autism Awareness Day (WAAD).

Previously, masons have tried the same by founding, funding, infiltrating or co-opting societies of parents of autistic children, censoring the vax-injury evidence, causing the younger siblings to also get brain-injured, because the trusting parents kept injecting them with poison:

Association for Science in Autism Treatment damaging “Over 11,000 visitors visiting our site every month from over 175 countries. In addition, we offer specific resources for journalists, medical providers, and parents of newly diagnosed children and maintain an active and engaging Facebook page with almost 8,000 fans.”

The Autism Community in Action (TACA), formerly Talk About Curing Autism (changed names to also censor the cures).

Autism.org.uk

AmbitiousAboutAutism.org.uk

Coordinating the symphony of whores dancing to the the god of corrupt money involves the:

CDC

NIH

American Academy of Pediatrics

ION (Institute of Neurodiversity) joining “1 million neurominority people and allies from 100 countries”.

GAIN (Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity).

One way to spot them is because they use the narrative jargon: "neurodiverse” (instead of brain-injured), “equitable healthcare”, “health equity”, “Vaccine Education Initiative”, vaccine “access”, etc.

If you know other mercenary societies please write in the comment section at bottom.

Note: the same people pushing the COVID S-protein injectable bomb to children is not a coincidence.

Regressive Autism is VaxAutism

Autism is a word that hides a variety of neuro-developmental problems. Regressive autism is defined by loss of acquired developmental functions. This never happens in genetic autism, which gradually unfolds from day 0.

For example, after the vaccine causing fever, brain inflammation or seizures, the child loses the acquired ability to speak, to keep eye contact, to understand instructions, to control body movements, to smile, etc. while starting to show certain patterns associated with autism, like obsession for a certain color, repetitive movements, etc.

Regressive autism develops soon after vaccination, never before, which proves that vaccination is the cause. Otherwise, there would be regressive autism prior to vaccination: not a single case in the whole history of the world!

Genetic diseases are correlated to population numbers. Considering the declining total fertility rate and the exponential growth of autism, there’s scientific consensus that it can only be explained by environmental factors.

The medical system is so corrupted and co-opted under severe threats, that no medical authority dares to even hint the hypothesis that vaccines might trigger or cause autism (just as with the 2021/2 excess deaths after COVID injections).

Vax seizures = brain injury

Vax brain-damage causes seizures, which could be triggered by other factors such as a high fever.

The Maguire tragedy

