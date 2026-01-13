by Brian Wang

The total wealth that has left California is now $1 trillion.

California had $2 trillion of billionaire wealth just a few weeks ago. Now, 50% of that wealth has left – taking their income tax revenue, sales tax revenue, real estate tax revenue and all their staffs (and their salaries and income taxes) with them.

In other words, by starting this ill conceived attempt at an asset tax, the California budget deficit will explode. And we still don’t know if the tax will even make the ballot. If the measures passes, it could be held up with lawsuit challenges.

California billionaires were reliable tax payers – 13.3% every year.

Unless this ballot initiative is pulled, we will not stop the billionaire exodus. With no rich people left in California, the middle class will have to foot the bill.

Unfortunate update as of today: More calls from friends. The total wealth that has left California is now $1T. We had $2T of billionaire wealth just a few weeks ago. Now, 50% of that wealth has left – taking their income tax revenue, sales tax revenue, real estate tax revenue… https://t.co/IQZFieRgL7 — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) January 11, 2026

The “2026 Billionaire Tax Act” is a voter initiative backed by the Service Employees International Union–United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) that aims to appear on California’s November 2026 ballot, provided it gathers around 875,000 signatures. It would impose a one-time 5% excise tax on the net worth (including all forms of personal property and wealth, tangible or intangible) of applicable individuals and trusts exceeding $1 billion.

Key details

It targets California residents (full- or part-year) as of January 1, 2026, with retroactive effect if passed. The January 1, 2025, backdating language was dropped to try and get something defensible and passable. There will be legal challenges.

Key Potential Lawsuits and Challenges

– Retroactivity and Due Process Violations (U.S. and California Constitutions)

The Act’s tax obligation is tied to residency on January 1, 2026—nearly 11 months before potential voter approval in November 2026. Challengers argue this creates a “harsh and oppressive” retroactive tax, violating the Due Process Clause (5th and 14th Amendments). Precedents like Carlton allow modest retroactivity for rational purposes

– Dormant Commerce Clause Violations

The tax applies to worldwide assets, potentially taxing wealth generated outside California without fair apportionment. Under the Complete Auto test, taxes must have substantial nexus, be fairly apportioned, non-discriminatory, and related to state services. Challengers (via attorney Alex Spiro’s letter to Gov. Newsom) claim it fails apportionment and burdens interstate commerce, especially for nonresidents or those with global holdings.

– Takings Clause and Equal Protection Violations (5th and 14th Amendments)

Critics like Spiro label it an “uncompensated confiscation of property” (Takings Clause) and discriminatory, concentrating burden on a tiny group (~200-250 billionaires) to solve general revenue issues, violating equal protection (citing Armour v. City of Indianapolis, 2012).

Counter proposals — Budget Stability Act of 2026

Raises the voter approval threshold to a two-thirds supermajority for passage of any statewide initiative that creates a one-time tax (directly targeting measures like the billionaire tax).

Exemptions are directly held real estate, pensions, and retirement accounts are excluded. However, real estate owned through businesses would be taxable.

Payment Structure. Due in 2027, but taxpayers can opt to spread payments over five years (with a small deferral fee/interest charge). Legal challenges may block passage and if passed could limit what goes into effect and will take years to resolve lawsuits.

Revenue Projection

Expected to raise approximately $100 billion over five years (or about $20 billion annually) from roughly 200 affected billionaires, primarily to offset federal cuts to healthcare (Medi-Cal), education, and food assistance programs. For example, someone with $20 billion in taxable net worth would owe $1 billion, while higher-net-worth individuals like Larry Page (estimated $258 billion) could face over $12 billion.

Broader ImplicationsB

Critics, including Palihapitiya, describe it as an “asset seizure” and warn that the fine print could enable future expansions to non-billionaires (taxing cars, homes, or jewelry). Supporters frame it as a fair, one-time contribution from those who have benefited most from California’s economy to address inequality and budget shortfalls, estimated at $19 billion annually for Medi-Cal alone under potential federal changes.

Legal and Economic Context

California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office estimates it could generate tens of billions in one-time revenue but lead to long-term annual losses of hundreds of millions in state income taxes if billionaires relocate.

The initiative is opposed by Governor Gavin Newsom and many tech leaders, who argue it could be blocked via lawsuit under provisions allowing the state to halt measures that impede governance

California’s top marginal rate is 13.3% on ordinary income and capital gains (treated as income). Billionaires often realize massive gains from stock sales, IPOs, or venture exits. If the $1 trillion in exited wealth previously generated even a conservative 5% annual return (e.g., via investments), that’s $50 billion in potential income/cap gains subject to tax—yielding about $6.65 billion annually in state revenue at the top rate. More realistically, with variable realizations (tech founders cashing out stakes), losses could exceed $10-20 billion per year statewide from reduced high-earner contributions.

Billionaires employ large staffs (household, security, administrative) and fund ventures that create jobs. A single billionaire’s operations might support hundreds of roles with salaries totaling tens of millions annually. At scale, the $1 trillion exodus could displace thousands of high-paying jobs (in tech, VC firms), leading to $5-10 billion in lost annual wage income statewide.

Continue reading...

The Best “Go Paid” Deal on Substack! You Get REAL Stuff!!

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

Go paid at the $50 a year level, and we will send you a free paperback edition of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many OR “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! OR a 64GB Liberator flash drive if you live in the US. If you are international, we will give you a $10 credit towards shipping if you agree to pay the remainder.

Support us at the $250 Founding Member Level and get a signed high-resolution hardcover of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! + Liberator flash drive + a signed high-resolution hardcover of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many + everything else in our “Everything Bundle” of the best in voluntaryist thought delivered domestically. International pays shipping. Our only option for signed copies besides catching Etienne @ an event.