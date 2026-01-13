The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
6h

The Jewish Rats leaving the sinking ship they sabotaged.

Hiding in their Bunkers while they rigged the world for explosion.

Fulfilling their self fulfilling prophecy.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/adolf-trump-donald-hitler-and-the

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Etienne de la Boetie2 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture