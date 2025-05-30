By Jenna Montgomery

Cake Wallet, a non-custodial open-source wallet for cryptocurrencies, has officially launched PayJoin v2, becoming the first major mobile wallet to offer Bitcoin silent payments to everyday users. This integration introduces a protocol upgrade that disrupts blockchain surveillance by mixing transaction inputs from both the sender and receiver, undermining the common blockchain surveillance techniques chain analysts typically rely on.

“Bitcoin is open and permissionless — but without privacy, it’s a surveillance tool,” said Vikrant Sharma, CEO of Cake Wallet in a recent press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “This upgrade gives everyday users the ability to transact privately, without needing to be online or run a server.” Cake Wallet’s implementation removes the limitation of requiring both parties to be online or run a server to coordinate a transaction. Users can now send or receive Bitcoin through asynchronous, serverless PayJoin transactions—no Tor, no apps, no advanced configuration. “This makes Bitcoin privacy accessible to people who aren’t developers or hardcore cypherpunks,” said Sharma. “We’ve seen huge progress with Monero privacy tools. Now, Bitcoin users can take a step towards privacy as well, built right into a mainstream wallet.” This announcement follows closely on the heels of another major privacy upgrade: Cake Wallet recently became one of the first major wallets to support Silent Payments, allowing users to receive Bitcoin without exposing a reusable address.

