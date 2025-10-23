The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation

The Word Herder
Yeah, Hi! I just listened to your interview with Germ W. about your book(s) and RIGHT ON. I was liberated long ago regarding the stupidity of our ‘system” of voting for non-representatives to rule over us and steal our money, our property, and our lifeblood. It was a great interview, anyway!

So I’m just responding to this post by saying WE don’t get one toe in the door of how our country is run. WE don’t get to “vote” on jack. And WE don’t need no stinkin’ gubmumf that doesn’t function and is there to do WRONGS to us, all the make the filthy rich, filthier and richer…

I’m in WA State, and by Dog (Almighty) it’s just as corrupt and full of effery and these others, like CA… That said, I AM close to Idaho, and hopefully I can save up enough to get there next Spring or Summer… Perhaps you could help me connect to people like us that are there? I can give you references, in case you think I might be a SPY, lol. Seriously, tho.

Okay, thanks for that interview with Germ, he’s cool. And I’ve read Larken Rose so I’m waaaaay down that road of no gubs, but I’ll see about your book anyway, just cuz. ^_^

Redeemed Dissident
They HAVE to CREATE more debt, which they're then buying back (no one else wants it) -- to DISGUISE the fact that the looting is underway. Each time they send mixed signals and the market falls, then "recovers" the wealthy take massive profits out. The only benefit to the constant manipulation and debt increase at exponential rates IS the wealth transfer en masse that's occurring, before the engineered collapse of the system in anticipation of and to foment the introduction of the stablecoin tokenized system that's been privatized to enable the "private sector" to essentially make its own rules absent regulatory oversight (though it can be argued that the FED has NEVER had any oversight -- it always wins and has since its inception)....once again to enrich the wealthy at our expense....The prior financial crises were rehearsals for the gran finale -- they have a good grasp on how they can pull it off and immobilize riots in the street, and to come in like heroes with a pre-packaged "solution" that otherwise financial healthy people would refuse -- the surveillance state and programmable, digital money tied to all other data so that your behavior becomes your access to or barring from your money and your freedom (even that will be severely limited and boundaries drawn that are impassable).

NO MISTAKES ARE BEING MADE. This is deliberate, planned, intentional destruction and the "collateral damage" envisioned extensive and widespread. It is part of the Great Reset and it will offer the open door hither to closed (or only slightly ajar) for them to dictate specific "terms" for our survival.....in the system. The alternative -- prepare for and seek exit from the system....before the crisis hits immense magnitude and takes prisoners of the masses.

